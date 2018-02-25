Now that all the figure skating competitions are complete, the athletes are having a bit of fun — including Javier Fernandez, the 2018 bronze medalist in men's figure skating. On Saturday, Feb. 24, Javier Fernandez's figure skating exhibition gala routine at the Olympics was an outrageous, joyous performance that'll have you dancing along with him. Fernandez's gala routine, which represented an aerobics class set to '80s music was a popular one at the gala and many fans declaring that he "won" the night.

The skater representing Spain started off skating on to the ice dressed in many layers, including a sweatshirt and sweatpants, and carrying a bag of some kind. He skated around the ice, making moves that represented flexing his muscles and taking deep breaths. Soon, he begun doing mock stretches as he skated and even threw in a jump or two. According to Public Radio Internation, the voice on the soundtrack is himself directing him through the routine and introducing him as "Javi." Then, the music picked up. Fernandez did some more fun "stretching" moves and jumps across the ice to "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John as the voice continued to instruct him.

At one point, he skated over to the bag and grabbed a bottle of water, which he twirled around, spilling water onto the ice. You can check out the routine in the video below.

Later, the music became much faster and Fernandez took off his sweats, revealing a red and yellow athletic tank top, shorts, and a cape. Suddenly, his moves were way more reflective of a superhero and he really did make use of that cape flowing through the air. When he finished "flying," Fernandez lied down on the ice and began doing push-ups as the music slowed down. He mocked running on the ice, got splashed with water, and he looked like he was having a blast through it all. Among the '80s tunes included in the soundtrack were "Maniac" by Michael Sembello, "Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, and "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner.

Fernandez's "Super Javi" gala routine has been a popular one over the years. He previously performed it at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the 2015 European Championships gala, and the 2013 World Championships gala. According to Absolute Skating, the gala routine was choreographed by Kurt Browning and Geoffrey Tyler. Fernandez told the publication the following about the routine in 2015:

We enjoyed doing it together, recording my voice with the music; all this stuff was very exciting and it was my first time doing something that big.

He also told Absolute Skating that being splashed with all that cold water during the performance isn't so bad. Fernandez said: "It's kind of refreshing! You are tired and you get a little bit of water on you… It's nice; I don't mind it at all."

And though many figure skating fans have seen the routine before, there were many fans who saw it for the first time and became big fans of it.

Many fans lamented that this is possibly Fernandez's final performance at an Olympic gala.

The 26-year-old skater hasn't announced any retirement plans yet, but NBC Olympics speculated that 2018 is possibly his final go at Olympic competition. Earlier in the week, Fernandez captured the bronze medal in individual figure skating in a tough field that included gold medal-winner Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan.

Whether or not Fernandez returns to the ice, his "Super Javi" routine has definitely left a mark on the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang and gained many fans.