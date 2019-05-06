In the most adorable video ever, Prince Harry has announced the birth of baby Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still deciding on a name, but Meghan Markle and the couple's son are both "doing incredibly well," Harry said in a statement. "Yes, I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the 34-year-old royal said live from Windsor. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined." His short speech took on a feminist slant as he added: "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," performing a mind blown emoji imitation for added emphasis.

The royal went on to thank the public, saying: "We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody." He also confirmed that the couple had been thinking about names: "The baby is a little overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it — but that’s the next bit."

So when will the royal baby boy finally be unveiled? "In two days' time," according to Harry. He finished by congratulating his wife once again:

“I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first birth — but it was amazing, absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m just over the moon."

The birth of baby Sussex was announced in the most 2019 way: via the couple's Instagram. Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a boy weighing 7lbs 3oz, it read, adding that more details will be shared in the next few days. As Sky News reports, the royal baby shares a birthday with George Clooney and Tony Blair.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, is staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage and is "overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild." The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have all been informed and are said to be "delighted".

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The last time the world officially saw Meghan was on March 18, reports Metro, although she has been photographed on a couple of private occasions since. Kensington Palace had already made it clear that Harry and Meghan would be breaking the tradition of revealing a royal baby just hours after its birth, states Town & Country.

Instead, the couple made "a personal decision to keep plans around the arrival of their new baby quiet." So there's no chance you'll be seeing baby Sussex until the family are well and truly ready. Whether that's in two days (as Harry stated) or in a week, the world will have to wait.

One thing's for sure: Harry is one proud daddy.