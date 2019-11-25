The Walking Dead has been on telly for nearly a decade, and there's no sign of it stopping anytime soon. Especially since a new spin-off series is joining the roster, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer shows a group of new characters a decade in the future. With new faces to get used to and a title as foreboding as that, it seems like this series is definitely going to add a whole lot of new lore for fans to decipher.

As Den of Geek reports, the new 10-episode series will premiere in Spring 2020 on AMC in the States. There's no specific date yet, but if its release follows in the footsteps of the main series and Fear The Walking Dead, it'll most likely be aired simultaneously worldwide. For the UK, that'll be on Fox TV which you can access on the likes of Sky, Virgin Media, and through Now TV.

World Beyond is the second spin-off of TWD, following Fear the Walking Dead which premiered in 2015. Instead of following a group of survivors in Los Angeles, World Beyond is set a decade into the future. It follows a group of teens who are the first generation to have come of age in the apocalypse. As the press statement for the series reads, it focuses on the paths that these characters take and whether they'll be heroes or villains. "In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad."

This story isn't showcased much in the latest trailer, but it does give fans snippets of the new cast and also features some callbacks to the original series. As Digital Spy points out, it "features the helicopter group known as CRM [who] whisked Rick Grimes away from the main Walking Dead show in the ninth season." CRM also appears in Fear the Walking Dead, where one of the characters "met with a member called Isabelle, who said the group's vision was to create a better world for the future — and they will kill anyone who they feel jeopardises their overall mission." Seems a bit fishy, don't you think? I've got a feeling that this group will cause a whole ton of drama in World Beyond.

The new series will be joining the already packed roster for The Walking Dead universe in 2020, which includes a new series for the main show, a fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead that will air next June, and three films in the works as Den Of Geek writes. The movies, which will see Andrew Lincoln return as protagonist Rick Grimes, will expand TWD even further and will also be accessible to viewers that have never seen the show before.

"This is for everyone," chief content officer Scott Gimple said on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast (via Digital Spy). "We have to honour the fans of the show, aboslutely, but I don't think that's mutually exclusive to letting other people in." He continued:

"And if this is the very first Walking Dead thing they've ever seen, they'll enjoy it. They'll be like, 'Whoa, that was a crazy zombie movie. Is there other Walking Dead stuff? I think I've heard that before.' I mean, that is the idea."

Basically, come the end of next year, new and old Walking Dead fans will have a lot of material to enjoy.