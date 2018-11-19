With Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming, there are still plenty of other sales you can take advantage of — for yourself or for others — right now and before the holiday madness starts. This week's best beauty sales are pretty awesome and potent. Not every beauty sale this week is a pre-Black Friday, Black Friday Eve, and/or Pre-Cyber Monday sale, either — although those are indeed plentiful.

It's totally fine to take a minute this week to engage in some retail therapy for your own darn self. For the next four weeks, you will likely be diving headlong into shopping for everyone else. That's the spirit of the season — to be mindful and thoughtful of others through gifting. However, don't forget yourself in this equation.

This week, you can indulge in a Kylie Cosmetics bundle at 25 percent off, as well as Tarte brushes for $15. There's also a pretty and on-trend pink clay cleanser. You can also have fun with a new take on the "lump of coal" lore that dominates the Christmas season, which you can and should buy for your bestie. That way, you can enjoy a holiday laugh and an awesome skin care product. This is one lump of coal you want in your stocking.

Behold the week's 10 best beauty sales, which range from price reductions on prestige products to even deeper discounts on budget brands. You just cannot go wrong with any of these deals and steals.

1. Sundara Holistic Vata Rose Cleanser

Sundara Holistic Vata Rose Cleanser $24 $14.90 Nordstrom If you are looking for a cleanser formulated with organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO herbs and clays to cleanse and purify your skin without drying it, then you've just found your Holy Grail. This pink cleanser is 35 percent off and less than $15. It will look so pretty on your vanity, thanks to the millennial pink powder and the glass jar. Once you mix a tiny bit of product with water to create a paste that you smear across your face, you'll end up with some truly 'Grammable skin care. Buy on Norstrom

2. Beekman 1802 Lump of Kohl Soap

Beekman 1802 Lump of Kohl $55 $49 HSN Lump of Kohl from Beekman 1802 is a funny way to gift the naughty person in your life or on your shopping list. The purifying soap bar pairs bamboo charcoal with enriched goat milk. It will remove unnecessary toxins and is gloriously scented with frankincense and myrrh, nodding to the gifts of the Magi. It's a true holiday treat. The four-piece set is marked down to $49 from $55 and you can grab it if you want to do a White Elephant-style gift — with black soap, of course. Buy on HSN

3. Kylie Cosmetics November Favorites Bundle

Kylie Cosmetics November Favorites Bundle $132 $100 Kylie Cosmetics Every month, Kylie Jenner selects her favorite products and offers them in a discount bundle. This month's faves include the Blue Honey Eyeshadow Palette, the Violet Moon and Destiny Glitter Eyeshadows, a Commando matte liquid lippie, a Caramel lip liner, a Black Kyliner, and a Sugar Plum Lip Gloss. The $132 set is marked down to just $100 bucks. That price is an incredible steal for such a makeup haul. Buy on Kylie Cosmetics

4. Sugar Pill Liquid Lip Color

5. Tarte Double-Ended Lip Brush

Tarte Double-Ended Lip Brush $24 $14 Tarte Cosmetics Lips are everything in 2018 and that trend looks to remain hot into 2019. Therefore, it makes sense to have the right tools to keep your pout in tip-top shape. This retractable, cruelty-free, and dual-ended lip brush will line and define your pucker. You can use it to contour and create cool or ombre lip looks, all the while keeping the bristles germ and gunk-free. It's $10 off the original price, too. Buy on Tarte Cosmetics

6. NYX Cosmetics Mineral Finishing Powder

NYX Cosmetics Mineral Finishing Powder $10 $7.50 NYX Talk about a multi-tasker at an incredible price. You can set your makeup with this mineral finishing powder. It can be worn over makeup or atop bare, moisturized skin for just a hint of smooth and flawless radiance. It's also marked down to just $7.50. Since a jar will last, like forever, this is the most awesome deal. Buy on NYX Cosmetics

7. Marc Jacobs Makeup Bag

8. Estee Edit Liner

9. ColorPop Legit AF Highlighter Trio

ColourPop Legit AF Highlighter Trio $24 $19 ColourPop The Super Shock highlighters work in concert or a la carte so you can give off your best glow. This set includes a gold champagne hue, a silver pearl, and an iridescent pink in the set. It's less than $20 for shimmer and shine. Buy on ColourPop

10. Clinique Sonic System Purifying Cleansing Brush

Shop and save your heart out. You've earned it.