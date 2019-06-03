The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include 20% Off Milk Makeup & $9 Make Up For Ever Lipsticks

Are you in a makeup mood? Do you have extra cash to spend on skin care? Would you like to buy something nice for yourself or a friend "just 'cuz?" If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, then you're in luck. The week's best beauty sales are a wonderful way to treat yourself or someone you love — without blowing your budget.

Brands and retailers update their sale inventory with almost overwhelming frequency. You simply have to know where to look so you don't miss out. The Sephora and Nordstrom websites are always packed with prestige products from past seasons offered at major discounts. There are plenty of limited edition collections listed on these sales pages, too. So take a few minutes out of your day to poke around. You'll ultimately get all of the quality without paying full price. Plus, you can use the money that you do save to buy even more makeup, skin, or hair care care products. Because the beauty sales never stop.

Milk Makeup is having a Friends & Family Sale and is giving shoppers 20% off most purchases. Meanwhile, Make Up For Ever's liquid lipsticks are less than $10. There's also an absolutely adorable Mickey Mouse makeup collection that has finally been marked down.

Below are the 9 best beauty sales of the week. You'll have a tough time saying "no" to any of these offerings.

1. Milk Makeup Friends & Fam Sale

Milk Makeup Friends & Fam Sale Milk Makeup Buy At Milk Makeup

From now through June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT/June 7 at 2:59 a.m. ET, Milk Makeup is offering 20% off all orders over $35. There is no code required. Some exclusions apply, such as the Wear Your Pride set. You should definitely read the fine print when shopping this Friends & Fam sale.

2. BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love $24 $14.50 Sephora Buy At Sephora

BFFs Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq teamed up with BECCA Cosmetics for a pretty collection. The ultra creamy lipsticks, which come in red, pink, and beige, are now less than $15 at Sephora.

3. BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters $18 $11 Sephora Buy At Sephora

You will achieve a soft-focus, customized, and bronzy glow with these X and O-shaped highlighters. Each luminous letter is hand-pressed so the shades and finishes vary from jar to jar.

4. Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip

Make Up For Ever Artist Acrylip $18 $9 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Make Up For Ever's liquid lippies were inspired by the shine and pigment of acrylic paints. There are 10 intense shades on sale for 50% off at Sephora. While the formula is lightweight, you can still build coverage and color for a statement pout.

5. Too Faced Pure Gold Loose Glitter

Too Faced Pure Gold Loose Glitter $17 $15.30 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

There is no limit to how creative you can get with loose gold glitter from Too Faced. You can mix it with clear lip gloss to create your own molten, metallic shade. You could also swirl it into your favorite moisturizer and slather the concoction all over your arms, legs, and shoulders for the dewiest glow.

6. Tarte Glam On The Go Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte Glam On The Go Eyeshadow Palette $30 $24 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Tarte's Glam on the Go palette features six pans of bronze eyeshadow in matte and shimmer finishes. This set is excellent for creating everyday looks. It's also the perfect size for travel, and can be tucked into your weekender all summer long.

7. Bésame Cosmetics Mickey Mouse Lipstick & Mirror Set

Bésame Cosmetics Mickey Mouse Lipstick & Mirror Set $50 $45 Bésame Cosmetics Buy at Bésame Cosmetics

If you are a Disney fan, you need to take advantage of this deal. Bésame Cosmetics created two limited edition lipsticks — Mickey Red and Ink and Paint — to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary. The lippies are packaged in a cute, collectible box with a compact mirror. The set, featuring artwork taken from classic Mickey Mouse animation from the 1930s, is $5 off at the brand's site.

8. Earth Tu Face Vanilla Butter Moisturizer

Earth Tu Face Vanilla Butter Moisturizer $54 $40.50 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

Doesn't this skin cream sound delicious? It's currently 25% off at Nordstrom so go ahead and indulge. The organic formula is super concentrated and a little will go a long, long way.

9. LORAC Mega PRO Palette 3

LORAC Mega PRO Palette 3 $49 $35.40 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

LORAC's Mega PRO Palette 3 is a fan favorite that contains 32 pans of eyeshadows in neutral tones and several finishes. It's a $244 value that was originally sold for $59. The palette is currently only $35.40 at Nordstrom. You'll walk away with a whole new eyeshadow wardrobe at 40% off. This isn’t the first time this set has been marked down. Still, it's just too good to pass up.

There is plenty of variety among this week's beauty sales. If you somehow didn't find something you have to have, there's always next week's beauty sales.