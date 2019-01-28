The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $3 Bath & Body Works Lotions & The Urban Decay NAKED Vault For 25% Off

Sales, sales, and more sales. That's the best way to start your week. The week’s best beauty sales span far and wide. Brands and beauty retailers are still liquidating holiday stock, which means you get gorgeous, high quality products at unheard of and bargain prices. While the packaging, themes, and aesthetics may be seasonal, the items contained within are ace and can be used whenever you wish, however you wish.

If you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, there are plenty of products on which to spend said loot.

Sephora's sales are top notch, including the Too Faced Christmas set, which is a three-palette collection. "I have too many palettes in my life," said no one ever. That's also why we've included the Urban Decay NAKED Foursome vault in this rundown of sales. Four of the brand's iconic and beloved NAKED palettes are on deal in a single set. It's an eyeshadow heaven on earth. It's a $216 value that is usually $185 and is now marked down to just $160 — making it 25% off the value price.

If you have a lazy Saturday or Sunday on your schedule during the doldrums of winter, you can and should pick a day to cruise to your local Marshalls, TJ Maxx, or Nordstrom Rack stores. All three have excellent deals on prestige products.

They constantly stock Kat Von D, MAC, Urban Decay, Too Faced, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, Lipstick Queen, and many more on their shelves. You also have to go into the shopping experience with an open mind and not expect anything in advance. You never know what you're going to find and that's the best part and the true thrill of it all.

But if you prefer structure and to know what is on sale and to shop that way, let your eyes travel south to our rundown of sales this week. Nordstrom Rack truly has some serious steals you need to consider.

1. Too Faced Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face Set

2. Sephora Lilly Lashes Collection

Lilly Lashes $60 $40 Sephora You'll get lashes for days with this collection, which is $20 off and a $73 value. It includes two sets of long and lush, fluttery lashes, along with a rose gold applicator.

3. Urban Decay NAKED 4SOME Vault

NAKED 4SOME Vault $185 $160 Urban Decay Yes, you are reading correctly. No, this is not a drill. Urban Decay's NAKED vault, featuring the now-discontinued OG NAKED (bronze neutrals), as well as NAKED2 (taupe neutrals), NAKED3 (rose neutrals), and NAKED HEAT (scorched neutrals) are packaged in this set. It's on sale for just $160. That's $40 per palette and it's your entire eyeshadow wardrobe for a year and then some. The only thing missing is NAKED Smoky. The 4SOME is limited edition and a $216 value. That's a 25% discount and you know you want it. Buy on Urban Decay

4. Drybar Big Crimpin'

5. L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off

L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Ulta is offering buy one, get one half off on L'Oreal hair, skin, and makeup products. If you have a daily use product and need to stock up, grab it. Use the discount to try a brand new product. Because why not? There are so many combos. Buy on Ulta

6. Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black & White Rollerball Set

7. Urban Decay Meltdown Oxygenated Bubble Mask

8. Bath & Body Works Hot Cocoa & Cream Super Smooth Body Lotion

9. Bath & Body Works Georgia Peach Sweet Tea Shower Gel

10. Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Deluxe H2O Gloss Set

11. Marc Jacobs Beauty The Dressed Eye Set

12. Marc Jacobs Beauty Have It All 7-Piece Brush Collection

13. Hot Topic Tokidoki Spooky Eyeshadow Palette

Happy saving and happy shopping.