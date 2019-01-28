The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $3 Bath & Body Works Lotions & The Urban Decay NAKED Vault For 25% Off
Sales, sales, and more sales. That's the best way to start your week. The week’s best beauty sales span far and wide. Brands and beauty retailers are still liquidating holiday stock, which means you get gorgeous, high quality products at unheard of and bargain prices. While the packaging, themes, and aesthetics may be seasonal, the items contained within are ace and can be used whenever you wish, however you wish.
If you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, there are plenty of products on which to spend said loot.
Sephora's sales are top notch, including the Too Faced Christmas set, which is a three-palette collection. "I have too many palettes in my life," said no one ever. That's also why we've included the Urban Decay NAKED Foursome vault in this rundown of sales. Four of the brand's iconic and beloved NAKED palettes are on deal in a single set. It's an eyeshadow heaven on earth. It's a $216 value that is usually $185 and is now marked down to just $160 — making it 25% off the value price.
If you have a lazy Saturday or Sunday on your schedule during the doldrums of winter, you can and should pick a day to cruise to your local Marshalls, TJ Maxx, or Nordstrom Rack stores. All three have excellent deals on prestige products.
They constantly stock Kat Von D, MAC, Urban Decay, Too Faced, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, Lipstick Queen, and many more on their shelves. You also have to go into the shopping experience with an open mind and not expect anything in advance. You never know what you're going to find and that's the best part and the true thrill of it all.
But if you prefer structure and to know what is on sale and to shop that way, let your eyes travel south to our rundown of sales this week. Nordstrom Rack truly has some serious steals you need to consider.
1. Too Faced Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face Set
Too Faced Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face Set
This festive set is basically three palettes in one. You get 18 eyeshadows, three face products, and a deluxe Better Than Sex Mascara. It's a $230 value for just $34. You'd be doing your lids a disservice if you didn't scoop this up.
2. Sephora Lilly Lashes Collection
You'll get lashes for days with this collection, which is $20 off and a $73 value. It includes two sets of long and lush, fluttery lashes, along with a rose gold applicator.
3. Urban Decay NAKED 4SOME Vault
Yes, you are reading correctly. No, this is not a drill. Urban Decay's NAKED vault, featuring the now-discontinued OG NAKED (bronze neutrals), as well as NAKED2 (taupe neutrals), NAKED3 (rose neutrals), and NAKED HEAT (scorched neutrals) are packaged in this set. It's on sale for just $160. That's $40 per palette and it's your entire eyeshadow wardrobe for a year and then some. The only thing missing is NAKED Smoky. The 4SOME is limited edition and a $216 value. That's a 25% discount and you know you want it.
4. Drybar Big Crimpin'
Crimping was such a cool '80s hair style. If you want to commit to the style in 2019, you can grab this bright yellow iron, which is on sale for half off, and crimp as you wish.
5. L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off
L'Oreal Buy One, Get One 50% Off
Ulta is offering buy one, get one half off on L'Oreal hair, skin, and makeup products. If you have a daily use product and need to stock up, grab it. Use the discount to try a brand new product. Because why not? There are so many combos.
6. Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black & White Rollerball Set
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black & White Rollerball Set
The fragrance duo is 40% off. You get two rich scents that you can wear solo or layer.
7. Urban Decay Meltdown Oxygenated Bubble Mask
Urban Decay Meltdown Oxygenated Bubble Mask
This mask is less than $10. Wut??!! You absolutely have to grab it to get that hydration and glow and to prep skin for makeup.
8. Bath & Body Works Hot Cocoa & Cream Super Smooth Body Lotion
Hot Cocoa & Cream Super Smooth Body Lotion
You will be burying your nose in the crook of your arm if you use this lotion to hydrate your arms and legs. It smells like heaven in a bottle — mimicking a yummy mug of creamy cocoa with mini marshmallows and a dash of vanilla. At just $3, you gotta grab it.
9. Bath & Body Works Georgia Peach Sweet Tea Shower Gel
Georgia Peach Sweet Tea Shower Gel
You can save 75% with this fruity, yummy shower gel. It'll turn your bathroom into a fragrant, opulent, and fresh spa. At $3, you absolutely have to stock up.
10. Tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Deluxe H2O Gloss Set
High Tides & Good Vibes Deluxe H2O Gloss Set
Nine glosses comprise this set, which is valued at $72 but will debit your bank account by less than $30. You can change your lip hue on the regular with these water-based, nutrient-rich lippies. There are four core shades and five limited editions. These glosses will give your lips life.
11. Marc Jacobs Beauty The Dressed Eye Set
Whoa. This is a "MUST GET," "CANNOT MISS," and "SHOP NOW" set. The three-piece collection features an eye palette, a shadow brush, and mascara. Lids and lashes will look their best with this set.
12. Marc Jacobs Beauty Have It All 7-Piece Brush Collection
Have It All 7-Piece Brush Collection
The price might seem a bit steep. But it's a full face tool set that will last forever with proper care. The black lacquered and branded handles are chic AF. The bristles and hairs are luxe AF. You get three eye brushes and four face brushes. It's a $295 value so don't let these tools slip through your fingers.
13. Hot Topic Tokidoki Spooky Eyeshadow Palette
Tokidoki Spooky Eyeshadow Palette
A playful palette such as this will wake up both your lids and your mood in the mornings. It's less than $10 over at Hot Topic.
Happy saving and happy shopping.