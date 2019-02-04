The Week’s Best Beauty Sales Include $3 NYX Lip Balms & $20 BECCA Eyeshadow Palettes

It's Monday. You know what that means. There are a whole bunch of beauty products, self-care items, cosmetics, and hair styling offerings currently on sale. There are also some awesome freebies on which you need to get your hands. This week's best beauty sales are just like last week's beauty sales — too good to pass up and totally worth your time and attention. Your wallet won't be wiped out and you will continue to stock up on some quality products at a deal.

Here's a little tip for making the sales rounds. Philosophy, known for its prestige body products that smell like the world's most glorious bakery, has an outlet vertical on its site. It's chock full of discounted and delish items that will take good care of your skin, leave you smelling terrific, and save you some cash. That's a triple threat you cannot and should not ignore. I've selected some of the "can't miss" items populating the sale vertical ATM. You are soooo welcome.

MAC is also giving away a free brush roll with any purchase of two brushes. The brand's tools are top notch, from the handles to the bristles. Therefore, you need somewhere safe and clean to store 'em.

There's the news about the MAC sale on its site and in black and white. Don't snooze. Seriously.

We've done all the heavy lifting for you. Here are the 11 of the best sale items you absolutely need to shop this week.

1. BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Lip Icing Glow Gloss Kit

2. BECCA Ombre Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Ombre Nudes Eye Palette $40 $20 BECCA This five-pan palette features large, neutral, and matte eyeshadows that can take you from office to after-hours activities and good times. You can layer and build your look accordingly. The palette is half off at $20. That's just four bucks a shade. And it's BECCA, so you KNOW it's good stuff. Go forth and smoke out those eyes. Buy on BECCA

3. MAC Cosmetics Free Brush Roll

Free Brush Roll MAC Cosmetics MAC is giving away a free brush roll with any purchase of two brushes on its site. There is no code needed. Just grab whatever brushes you need — smudger? shader? contouring? — and get your free storage pouch. Buy on MAC Cosmetics

4. MAC Lipglass In Lustrewhite

5. Philosophy Miracle Worker

Uplifting Miracle Worker $65 $39 Philosophy This moisturizer is designed for your face and neck. You are never too young to get into the routine of protecting and pampering those parts of your body. At less than $40, it's a deal you can't pass up. Buy on Philosophy

6. Philosophy Coconut Frosting Bath Duo

Coconut Frosting Bath Duo $28 $24 Philosophy You can save $4 on this super yummy set. The 3-in-1 shower gel also washes and conditions hair — in addition to making it smell like heaven. The lippie is flavored and shiny AF. It's a delectable duo. Multi-tasking on a markdown? That's a total "YES!" Buy on Philosopy

7. NARS Matte Multiple in Anguilla

NARS Matte Multiple in Anguilla $39 $15.97 Nordstrom Rack You can get lost in Nordstrom Rack stores and on the site. RN, this NARS highlighter stick is 60 percent off. You gotta get it at that steal of a price. The shade is limited edition and it can be used on lips and cheeks for a sheer, matte finish and pop of color. Buy on Nordstrom Rack

8. Revlon Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Revlon Buy One, Get One 50% off Ulta From now through Feb. 16, Ulta is doing a "Buy one, get one 50% off" sale for Revlon products. It is what it says it is. You buy a product from the beloved drugstore brand and get something else half off. Lipstick, mascara, concealer, foundation, whatever. It's all there for the taking and at a discount. Buy on Ulta

9. NYX Cosmetics Sweet Chateau Chocolip Balm

10. NYX Licorice Lane Shadow Palette

11. Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray

Your hair, lids, lips, skin, and visage are all covered with this selection of sale items.

Happy shopping, beautyistas.