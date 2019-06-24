Summer is in full effect. That means vacations, weekend travel, and quick but thrilling road trips are in your future. This week's beauty sales are full of products that will travel well and can be stored in your overnight bag at all times. You don't need to scale back your beauty routine just because you are on the go. You can continue to rock your usual full face of makeup and get your glow on at a solid discount. You can stock up on color cosmetics, as well as skin care products to soothe and pamper summer skin. You'll still have enough cash left over to spend on fun and seasonal activities like miniature golf, ice cream sundaes, and boardwalk games.

MAC has restocked its sales vertical and it features plenty of limited edition products at 40% off. Sephora's powder lip pens are marked down to $3, which is an unheard of price for such a quality product. If you buy two Neutrogena skin care or sun care products at Ulta, you get a third for free as part of the retailer's "Buy More, Save More" promotion. There are also several travel-friendly kits on deal at HSN that are too good to pass up.

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is in its home stretch. If you've yet to shop the sale, hop to it. Fragrance mists, body lotions, shower gels, candles, and more are up to 75%. Grab everything you can carry. B&BW isn't the only mall retailer having a massive sale. The Body Shop is in the middle of a major sale where some skin care and beauty products are up to 75% off. Meanwhile, Urban Decay extended its Friends & Fanatics Sale for another day. You can stock up on any of the brand's signature palettes, game-changing Eyeshadow Primer Potion, and more for 20% off. The amount of the savings depends on whether or not you are a member of the brand's Beauty Junkies loyalty program.

Below are the 10 best beauty sales this week.

1. Urban Decay Friends & Fanatics Sale

Urban Decay's Friends & Fanatics Sale is active through June 2﻿4 at 11﻿:59 p.m. PT, which is June 25 at 2:59 a.m ET. Shoppers must be logged into their UD Beauty Junkie accounts in order to receive 25% off, along with free shipping. Non-members receive 20% off plus free shipping. Use the "BESTIES19" code when checking out during the sitewide sale. Go ahead and grab daily use favorites or try some of the brand's latest innovations.

2. The Body Shop Beauty Sale

Over 100 products are offered on deal at The Body Shop. The sale applies to both in-store and online purchases and includes skin care, bath and body care, hair care, home fragrance, gift sets, and more. It's while supplies last and there are some exclusions. Once you read the fine print, go ahead and grab the brand's luxurious Almond Milk & Honey Milk Bath, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo, or the Cactus Blossom Body Butter. You could end up spending hours browsing the site and shopping this sale.

3. MAC Prep + Prime+ Fix in Boom, Boom Bloom

MAC's limited edition and lightweight makeup mist is marked down to just $17. It's packed with vitamins and minerals, and boasts a yummy, cherry blossom scent. The spritz serves as the perfect finishing touch for your morning makeup routine. You can carry it in your tote for a mid-day pick-me-up, too.

4. Sephora Collection Lip Powder

$3. That's how much Sephora's mega matte and super velvet Lip Powder pens, which you can tuck into the back pocket of your jean shorts, cost. You can grab one in each color — there's a burgundy, two reds, and a beige shade — and enjoy a metallic lip through Labor Day.

5. Neutrogena Buy 2, Get 1 Free

From now through June 29, all Neutrogena skin care and sun care products are buy two, get one free over at Ulta. It's an excellent opportunity to stock up on products for your beach bag, such as Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 or the Hydro Boost Gel-Cream. The latter is a great choice after a day in the sun. The Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover is a classic that belongs in your weekender.

6. bareMinerals Give The Stars Radiant Complexion 6-Piece Brush Collection

What's better than a six-piece set that's just $30 and comes with brushes, a cosmetics bag, and a highlighting powder? Not much! This whole kit will travel well so you may as well just leave it tucked in your travel bag all through the summer.

7. Too Faced 3-Piece Natural Lust Eyes & Lip Set

Too Faced's Natural Lust eyeshadow palette boasts a whopping 30 shades ranging from neutrals to bright pops of color. It's a complete eyeshadow wardrobe that comes coupled with a brand's best-selling Better Than Sex mascara and Rich & Dazzling High-Shine Sparkling Lip Gloss in Raisin the Roof. It's a $104 value that was priced at $75 and is now marked down to $68. That makes it a total steal and will be the only set you reach for this summer.

8. Marc Jacobs The Foil Pouch Cosmetics Case

At $51, this silver makeup bag is still a bit of a splurge. But it was originally priced at $85 so it's also a deal. You should totally treat yourself to this cute and stylish cosmetics case. It can double as a night out clutch.

9. Stila Eyes Are The Window Eyeshadow Palette — Hope

There are 12 shimmer, matte, and metallic shadows in this mostly neutral palette. It's on sale for $34, which shakes out to approximately $3 per hue. You'll use every shade until you hit pan.

10. Elemis Fourth Of July Sale

Luxury skin care brand Elemis is having a Fourth of July sale runs from now through July 4. Shoppers can enjoy 20% off with the "FOURTH19" code, along with a free gift with a $100 purchase. The sale does exclude the Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Range and Pro-Collagen Insta-Smooth Primer. But there are plenty of other offerings at sweet discounts, such as the fan favorite Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

You will come away from this week's beauty sales with quite a stash of skin-soothing products and color cosmetics. They will make packing for summer trips more fun than it has ever been.