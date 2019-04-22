The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include 40% Off MAC Eyeshadow Palettes & Free Revlon Lipsticks

If you didn't get a chance to shop or take advantage of any of last week's beauty sales, don't stress. This week's best beauty sales are here and there is a slew of new steals and deals. There are some unexpected finds among these mega markdowns, like the old school Urban Decay lipstick shade that will indulge both your fondness for nostalgia and your love of a brick red, '90s-style lip. If you've been wanting to try the cushion makeup trend, you can do so at a discount with a Sephora Collection eyeliner and brush. Several MAC eye palettes are on sale for a whopping 40% off over at Nordstrom, too.

HSN, which is currently running its Beauty With Benefits promotion in conjunction with QVC where 80% of the purchase price of products from participating brands like BECCA, Josie Maran, Tarte, and more are donated to Cancer and Careers, is proving to be quite the beauty hub. This week, you can nab a Too Faced palette with additional items at an excellent price.

Ulta's Buy More Save More Promotion features a brand new batch of freebies and savings. From now through May 12, you can buy two Revlon or Almay lip products and get one free. The retailer is also offering its buy one, get one 50% off deal on all Maybelline makeup and Real Techniques brushes.

Below are the 11 best sales of the week across categories.

1. MAC Girls Mischief Minx Eyeshadow Palette

MAC Girls Mischief Minx Eyeshadow Palette $41 $24 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

MAC's Mischief Minx eyeshadow palette is part of the MAC Girls range, and is a perfectly coordinated collection of bronze tones for sunset smoky eyes. It's a $160 value that is currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom. If this set of colors doesn't do it for you, the Power Hungry, Smarty Pants, and Raver Girl palettes are also marked down to $25, too.

2. Sephora Collection Cushion Glossy Eyeliner

Sephora Collection Cushion Glossy Eyeliner $18 $11 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Sephora's in-house brand always hits on what's hot at the moment. If you want to try the cushion makeup trend inexpensively, you can do so with this $11 glossy eyeliner duo. Simply dip the tip of the accompanying angled brush into the saturated sponge, and proceed to create the most pigmented and precise cat eye flick.

3. LORAC Mega Pro Palette 3

LORAC Mega Pro Palette 3 $59 $35.40 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

A total of 32 matte and shimmer shadows comprise this professional quality palette, which is a $244 value that was originally priced at $59. It's now on sale for only $36. The math basically equals a steal.

4. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection In Bruise

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection In Bruise $17 $11 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Urban Decay's original lipsticks were reissued via a creamy and cool Vice capsule collection. The "vintage" deep burgundy shade Bruise is still available for $11, and is a beautiful way to be old school.

5. Too Faced 3-Piece Natural Lust Eyes & Lip Set

Too Faced 3-Piece Natural Lust Eyes & Lip Set $75 $69 HSN Buy At HSN

You save $6 when you nab this highly coveted Too Faced set, which is valued at $104, at HSN. The Natural Lust palette boasts 30 eyeshadows in smoldering neutrals. There's also a mascara and lip gloss to complete your look. At less than $70, you cannot go wrong with this purchase.

6. Korres Vanilla Freesia Lychee Body Milk

Korres Vanilla Freesia Lychee Body Milk $24 $12.50 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This rich and ultra smoothing body milk is as moisturizing as it is sweetly fragrant. It's also half price at $12.50. Stock up on a bottle or two of this intoxicating and exotic scent for summer.

7. Real Techniques Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Real Techniques Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

If you need new makeup brushes or aren't as diligent about maintaining them as you should be, Ulta's Real Techniques brush sale is one to shop. You can replace ratty old tools or simply start over with new ones. The Everyday Essentials Set and Enhanced Eye Set are solid and affordable options. There are loads of single brushes and sponges, too.

8. Revlon Buy Two Lip Products, Get One Free

Revlon Buy Two Lip Products, Get One Free Ulta Buy At Ulta

Revamp your entire lip wardrobe with this killer sale on the beloved drugstore brand's lippies. You can scoop up a few tubes of the classic Super Lustrous lipstick, which comes in 50 shades, or a few of the new and on-trend Kiss Cushion Lip Tints, which give your pout that diffused, slightly stained look.

9. LORAC TANtalizer Bronzing Spray With Puff

LORAC TANtalizer Bronzing Spray With Puff $33 $12 LORAC Buy At LORAC

Summer will be here before you know it so it's time to start working on your faux glow. LORAC's TANtalizer spray comes with a user-friendly puff, which ensures a streak-free application. It's truly the safest way to get bronzed when you layer this product on your limbs and buff it out.

10. Victoria Secret Bare Vanilla Travel Set

Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Travel Set $15 $12.50 Victoria's Secret Buy At Victoria's Secret

With lots of weekend and vacation travel undoubtedly in your future this summer, this Victoria's Secret body lotion and fragrance mist combo should remain tucked in your weekender through Labor Day. It's less than $15, and you can layer the products so the sweet vanilla scent lingers.

11. Algenist Liquid Collagen & Sleeping Collagen Skin Care Set

Algenist Liquid Collagen & Sleeping Collagen Skin Care Set $170 $140 QVC Buy At QVC

You can splurge and save at the same time with this set featuring two innovative collagen products that you apply to your skin. The kit is marked down to $140 from $170, and is a $213 value. It's an investment definitely designed for serious skin care buffs.

These sales offer something for whatever feature you want to spotlight or whichever body part you want to pamper. Whip our your wallet and do your thing.