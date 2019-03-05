The Week’s Best Beauty Sales Include $5 Sephora Lipsticks & $2 Sleeping Masks

With spring right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about cleaning and revamping your makeup bag. You can give your beauty routine a major refresh by picking up discounted and clearance seasonal products. This week's beauty sales feature various color cosmetics and skin care items to assist with the aforementioned tasks. You will have the opportunity to grab lots of products without wiping out your wallet.

Make Up For Ever, for example, is offering a month-long deal on its fan favorite Ultra HD Liquid Foundation and the new Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer. When using these products together, you can create a smooth, beautiful canvas on which to build the rest of your makeup look. Buy the bundle and enjoy mega savings.

Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promotion remains a sale worth pursuing every week, since the participating brands and products continuously update. The more you spend, the more you save when buying multiple products from a single brand.

Several Fenty Beauty holiday sets are still on markdown at Sephora. Most are limited edition and feature multi-tasking products. Therefore, you get way more bang for your buck. The retailer is also offering "can't miss" deals on products from its in-house brand. Sleep masks and lipsticks are $5 and under. Those prices feel like serious steals.

Below are the 13 best beauty sales happening this week.

1. Make Up For Ever Foundation & Concealer Bundle

Make Up For Ever Foundation & Concealer Bundle $71 $53 Make Up For Ever Buy At Make Up For Ever

The prestige brand's buildable, medium coverage Ultra HD Liquid Foundation and crease-free Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer are offered as a bundle from now through March 31. The set is marked down from $71 to just $53. That's a killer savings of $18.

2. Aveeno Buy One, Get One 40% Off

Aveeno Buy One, Get One 40% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through March 9, you can buy one Aveeno product and get a second item for 40 percent off. This sale presents an excellent opportunity to try new products, like the MaxGlow Infusion Drops. Dispense a drop or two into your palm, apply to skin, and glow, baby, glow. The drops can be added to your favorite moisturizer for a radiant boost. You can also take advantage of the savings by stocking up on favorites or core products, like Aveeno Daily Moisturizer with SPF 15.

3. Sephora Collection Coconut Water Sleeping Mask

Sephora Collection Coconut Water Sleeping Mask $4 $2 Sephora Buy At Sephora

A $2 mask? That sounds too good to be true but it's the real deal. This cream and gel mask is marked down from $4, and will melt into skin upon application. That price, though.

4. Fenty Beauty Frost Bunny Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set

Fenty Beauty Frost Bunny Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set $39 $27 Sephora Buy At Sepora

There are three limited edition Frosted Fenty collections currently on sale at Sephora. Indulge your inner ice queen with these multi-purpose and metallic crayons, which were designed for use on lips and lids. The frosty tones offer a creamy, chrome-like finish. The Frost Bunny set features pink, gold, and peach pops of color.

5. Fenty Beauty Frost Money Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set

Fenty Beauty Frost Money Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set $39 $27 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Frost Money includes three cool-toned crayons in blue, silver, and purple. They can be used as lipstick or lip liner or as eyeshadow and eyeliner. It's a truly versatile trio.

6. Fenty Beauty Frost Hunny Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set

Fenty Beauty Frost Hunny Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set $39 $27 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Neutrals, like pink and beige, comprise the Frost Hunny set. You can use each crayon on various features and in different ways. The only constant is that you will slay that metallic gleam and glow.

7. Sephora Collection Lip Powder

Sephora Collection Lip Powder $12 $5 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Sephora's super plush powder lippies are matte, lightweight, and marked down to just $5 from the usual $12 price tag. The sponge applicator ensures the perfect amount of pigment is dispensed onto lips for that diffused, soft focus finish.

8. MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Lipcolour In Sugar Poppy

MAC Grand Illusion Glossy Lipcolour In Sugar Poppy $22 $12.60 MAC Buy At MAC

This holographic, supremely shiny lip gloss is nearly half-off at $12.60. Sugar Poppy is a bold pink that will give your pout a pearlescent pop that lights up any and all rooms.

9. MAC Extra Dimension Bronzing Powder In Delphic

MAC Extra Dimension Bronzing Powder In Delphic $34 $20.40 MAC Buy at MAC

If you are seeking luminous, lightly bronzed skin, look no further than this compact. It holds a sparkly and coppery bronzer in a liquid powder formula that melts into skin like butter. It's just $21 so grab it before it's gone for good.

10. NYX Sugar Trip Glitter Vault

NYX Sugar Trip Glitter Vault $55 $38.50 NYX Buy At NYX

Spring is all about sequin-like shine. NYX's Sugar Trip Glitter Vault is comprised of 10 glitters and a glitter primer so your sparkle doesn't migrate. It's less than $40, comes with a collectible tin, and encourages you to get creative with your glimmer.

11. Kate Somerville Kateceutical Moisture Milk Cleanser

Kate Somerville Kateceutical Moisture Milk Cleanser $58 $24.97 Nordstrom Rack Buy At Nordstrom Rack

Treat your skin to this rich, gentle, hydrating, and brightening cleanser by Kate Somerville. You deserve it. Plus, it's 57 percent off and only $25.

12. Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette

Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette $26 $23.40 Too Faced Buy At Too Faced

You can save a couple of bucks on Too Faced's Matte Chocolate Chip Palette. These shadows are a treat for your eyes. Eleven of the brand's Chocolate Bar shades were reimagined with matte finishes for this palette. It's just $24, is worthy of everyday use, and can take you from your desk to drinks.

13. bareMinerals Stardust Deluxe Original Mineral Veil Setting Powder

bareMinerals Stardust Deluxe Original Mineral Veil Setting Powder $40 $30 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

The collector's edition of this iconic, sheer, and talc-free setting powder, which blurs and minimizes pores and adds a soft-focus finish, is 25 percent off. For only $30, you get the product and a cute keepsake charm bracelet.

The week's best beauty sales offer so many killer products and unheard of savings. Happy shopping.