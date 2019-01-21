It's new week and that means a new slew of budget-friendly sales. The week's best beauty sales span the spectrum from body washes to lotions to eyeshadow palettes. There's something for every feature that you want to pamper.

Rather than chasing promo emails from brands and instead of spending hours that you don't have scanning sale verticals on their sites or paging through Ulta or Sephora to find the best deals, you can and should consult this list. We've done all the heavy lifting for you and it will save you tons of time.

Lots of holiday stock and limited edition, seasonal sets remain available. Brands are looking to move these products in order to make room for new launches. Since the holidays are over and the packaging is outdated, they are offering super attractive sale prices. That said, it's all quality offerings that you can use regardless of the time of year.

This week, QVC is offering a BECCA palette with some additional fixins that you so cannot pass up. Victoria's Secret is having its semi-annual sale, where all of its gloriously-scented lotions, body sprays, and new Cloud Wash shower foams are marked down. Some of the brand's holiday selections, like shimmering body lotions in the signature scents, are offered on a super discounted deal. That way, you can layer products from the same scent family and leave your olfactory mark every time you hug someone special or walk into a room.

Here are the 9 sales you need to shop this week.

1. BECCA BFF Palette With Brush + Primer

2. Victoria's Secret Cloud Wash Foaming Gel Cleanser

3. Victoria's Secret Holiday Shimmer Fragrance Lotion

Shimmer Fragrance Lotion $18 $6 Victoria's Secret The holidays are in the rear view but these glittery lotions from the season are still available. At $6, they are a super steal. Plus, you can layer with the brand's accompanying body wash or fragrance mist for a full fragrance experience. Buy on Victoria's Secet

4. Stila Oh My Stars Glitter & Glow Set

5. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipsticks

6. Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set

7. Tarte Pineapple Throne Sponge

8. Drybar Detox 2-Piece Dry Conditioner & Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam Set

9. MAC Goody Bag Smoky Eyes

Goody Bag Smoky Eyes $39.50 $29.60 MAC It's EVERYTHING you need for a full smoky eye look — for less than $30. It's a $99 value, too. This set was part of the Shiny Pretty Things holiday offerings. It includes six shadows in cool, smoky shades, a Technakohl Liner, and In Extreme Dimension Lash mascara. It comes in a rad blue case, too. Buy on MAC

You can shop any or all of these deals and not break the bank. That's always a plus. You're also able to stock up on lots of shimmery stuff during the doldrums of winter. Your sparkle will be on point and your spirits will flying high.