The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $6 Victoria's Secret Body Wash & $30 MAC Palettes
It's new week and that means a new slew of budget-friendly sales. The week's best beauty sales span the spectrum from body washes to lotions to eyeshadow palettes. There's something for every feature that you want to pamper.
Rather than chasing promo emails from brands and instead of spending hours that you don't have scanning sale verticals on their sites or paging through Ulta or Sephora to find the best deals, you can and should consult this list. We've done all the heavy lifting for you and it will save you tons of time.
Lots of holiday stock and limited edition, seasonal sets remain available. Brands are looking to move these products in order to make room for new launches. Since the holidays are over and the packaging is outdated, they are offering super attractive sale prices. That said, it's all quality offerings that you can use regardless of the time of year.
This week, QVC is offering a BECCA palette with some additional fixins that you so cannot pass up. Victoria's Secret is having its semi-annual sale, where all of its gloriously-scented lotions, body sprays, and new Cloud Wash shower foams are marked down. Some of the brand's holiday selections, like shimmering body lotions in the signature scents, are offered on a super discounted deal. That way, you can layer products from the same scent family and leave your olfactory mark every time you hug someone special or walk into a room.
Here are the 9 sales you need to shop this week.
1. BECCA BFF Palette With Brush + Primer
BECCA BFF Palette and Travel Primer with Brush
The BECCA BFFs collection palette, anchored by Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, is normally $44. QVC is offering the palette, a BECCA brush, and primer for that same price. Get. That. Glow.
2. Victoria's Secret Cloud Wash Foaming Gel Cleanser
Cloud Wash Foaming Gel Cleanser
Whipped shower foams have come to prominence this year. Your shower will transform into a sweetly-scented spa with this gel formula, which morphs into into a fluffy foam. It comes in 10 scents and is marked down to just $6. Grab three or four different aromas. Bare Vanilla gets my vote.
3. Victoria's Secret Holiday Shimmer Fragrance Lotion
The holidays are in the rear view but these glittery lotions from the season are still available. At $6, they are a super steal. Plus, you can layer with the brand's accompanying body wash or fragrance mist for a full fragrance experience.
4. Stila Oh My Stars Glitter & Glow Set
Oh My Stars Glitter & Glow Set
Sparkle and shimmer is not solely reserved for the holidays. You can glow all year long. Grab this set of three liquid eyeshadows so your lids can glimmer and you can be starry-eyed whenever you wish.
5. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipsticks
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipsticks
The satin-finish liquid lippies are half-price at just $12. Grab a tube or three for maximum pout awesomeness.
6. Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set
Fenty Beauty Avalanche All-Over Metallic Powder Set
Save $30 on Fenty's holiday collection of loose, metallic pigments. Get creative with the frosty, jewel tones and use 'em on eyes, cheeks, lips, decolletage, arms, legs, and more.
7. Tarte Pineapple Throne Sponge
Pineapple Throne Sponge & Holder
OMG, how cute. This makeup sponge comes with a hot pink, pineapple-shaped holder. That way, your tool is always safely stored when not in use.
8. Drybar Detox 2-Piece Dry Conditioner & Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam Set
Drybar Detox 2-Piece Dry Conditioner & Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam Set
Stay fresh in between washes with this set.It's just $10, which shakes out to $5 per piece. That's an incredible bargain for prestige hair products, especially if you've been wanting to try the whipped dry shampoo foam. Bonus: The Drybar products smell like heaven in a can. Your locks will smell and feel absolutely divine.
9. MAC Goody Bag Smoky Eyes
It's EVERYTHING you need for a full smoky eye look — for less than $30. It's a $99 value, too. This set was part of the Shiny Pretty Things holiday offerings. It includes six shadows in cool, smoky shades, a Technakohl Liner, and In Extreme Dimension Lash mascara. It comes in a rad blue case, too.
You can shop any or all of these deals and not break the bank. That's always a plus. You're also able to stock up on lots of shimmery stuff during the doldrums of winter. Your sparkle will be on point and your spirits will flying high.