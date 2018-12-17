The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include A $25 Disney Lipstick Set & $5 Sephora Blushes

It's really and truly the home stretch of holiday shopping. Are you still frantically trying to find gifts for people on your seasonal shopping list? If so, don't fret any further. The week's best beauty sales will help you get a handle on some last minute gift ideas without wiping out your wallet. You can check those final few names off your list and then enjoy the next last few days leading into the holidays.

You can hit up multi-brand retailers like Sephora, Ulta, or Nordstrom in order to shop quickly and efficiently. Or you can find some gems on discount via a brand's own site. One thing is for sure. You have options — and plenty of them. That in and of itself should help ease some of the stress you are undoubtedly feeling.

Here's the solution. Breathe in. Breathe out. Scour the list below and do it up. There are lip gloss duos for less than $15, which is rad, since the gloss Renaissance isn't going anywhere. Disney-themed LORAC lipstick and eyeshadow collections are offered on incredible deals, while a Tarte collector set that includes essentials for a full face is deeply discounted. Ulta is also doing a "can't miss," buy more, save more-type sale. You can stock up on Nivea lotions or shower items and get a second for half off.

Below are the 9 best beauty sales of the week.

1. Jouer The Nudes Lip Gloss Duo

Jouer The Nudes Lip Gloss Duo $22 $13.20 Nordstrom Lip gloss is back. This pair of shimmery and shiny nudes is a $34 value, priced at $22. The set has been further reduced by 40 percent and is now just $13.20. That shakes out to just under $7 per tube of looks-good-on-everyone gloss. All those numbers mean one thing: an awesome deal. Buy on Nordstrom

2. SkinnyDip Pink Fluffy Cosmetics Bag

SkinnyDip Pink Fluffy Cosmetics Bag $20 $12 Nordstrom A new cosmetics bag is a great gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life, especially when you are not quite sure what to get said beauty lover. This fluffy, millennial pink, and faux fur option from SkinnyDip London is 40% off. At just $12, it's a steal. She'll love it — we promise. Buy on Nordstrom

3. LORAC Beauty & The Beast Lipstick Collection

4. LORAC Beauty & The Beast Eyeshadow Palette

LORAC Beauty & The Beast Eyeshadow Palette $48 $36 LORAC The LORAC x BATB eyeshadow palette is gorgeous — the packaging and the cosmetics products. At $36, you cannot go wrong with scooping this up for your fave Disney-phile. It has been marked down for a while and it's an excellent choice for gifting. The fact that it's STILL available is surprising. So, please, take advantage of this deal. Buy on LORAC

5. Tarte Pineapple Of My Eye Collector's Set

6. Morphe The Wingmen Liquid Liner Duo

7. Sephora Collection Blush Me Cream Blush

8. J Goldcrown For Sephora Collection Bleeding Hearts Blush Set

9. Nivea Buy One, Get One Half Off

These are the sales you hafta shop over the next seven days while you cruise into the final lap of holiday shopping.