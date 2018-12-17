The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include A $25 Disney Lipstick Set & $5 Sephora Blushes
It's really and truly the home stretch of holiday shopping. Are you still frantically trying to find gifts for people on your seasonal shopping list? If so, don't fret any further. The week's best beauty sales will help you get a handle on some last minute gift ideas without wiping out your wallet. You can check those final few names off your list and then enjoy the next last few days leading into the holidays.
You can hit up multi-brand retailers like Sephora, Ulta, or Nordstrom in order to shop quickly and efficiently. Or you can find some gems on discount via a brand's own site. One thing is for sure. You have options — and plenty of them. That in and of itself should help ease some of the stress you are undoubtedly feeling.
Here's the solution. Breathe in. Breathe out. Scour the list below and do it up. There are lip gloss duos for less than $15, which is rad, since the gloss Renaissance isn't going anywhere. Disney-themed LORAC lipstick and eyeshadow collections are offered on incredible deals, while a Tarte collector set that includes essentials for a full face is deeply discounted. Ulta is also doing a "can't miss," buy more, save more-type sale. You can stock up on Nivea lotions or shower items and get a second for half off.
Below are the 9 best beauty sales of the week.
1. Jouer The Nudes Lip Gloss Duo
Lip gloss is back. This pair of shimmery and shiny nudes is a $34 value, priced at $22. The set has been further reduced by 40 percent and is now just $13.20. That shakes out to just under $7 per tube of looks-good-on-everyone gloss. All those numbers mean one thing: an awesome deal.
2. SkinnyDip Pink Fluffy Cosmetics Bag
A new cosmetics bag is a great gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life, especially when you are not quite sure what to get said beauty lover. This fluffy, millennial pink, and faux fur option from SkinnyDip London is 40% off. At just $12, it's a steal. She'll love it — we promise.
3. LORAC Beauty & The Beast Lipstick Collection
If you are shopping for a Disney diehard, this Beauty & The Beast lipstick collection is a no-brainer. LORAC's lush, moderate-coverage MOD Cream lipstick comes in pink, nude, red, and mauve tones. At just $27 for the set, each bullet averages out to less than $6 a piece.
4. LORAC Beauty & The Beast Eyeshadow Palette
The LORAC x BATB eyeshadow palette is gorgeous — the packaging and the cosmetics products. At $36, you cannot go wrong with scooping this up for your fave Disney-phile. It has been marked down for a while and it's an excellent choice for gifting. The fact that it's STILL available is surprising. So, please, take advantage of this deal.
5. Tarte Pineapple Of My Eye Collector's Set
Whoa. This set is valued at a whopping $354. It boasts a pineapple-shaped eye palette with 24 shades and four blushes, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. It features everything you need for a full face. Plus, it's cute. It's now on sale for just $42. It's like an entire makeup haul for less than $50.
6. Morphe The Wingmen Liquid Liner Duo
Black liquid eyeliner is a staple of most makeup bags. This duo is party-ready. One is semi-matte and the other is packed with glitter. Slay all day and all night with this pair, which is marked down from $19 to $14. That's $7 a piece.
7. Sephora Collection Blush Me Cream Blush
Sephora's cream blushes, which you can apply, dab, buff, and blend with fingers, are half off. Each disc is just $5 and will give you that luxurious, just-kissed flush.
8. J Goldcrown For Sephora Collection Bleeding Hearts Blush Set
What's cuter than four, heart-shaped, and hot pink makeup blenders? This set is only $7 so you can nab a few of them for several people on your shopping list and yourself. It's guaranteed to elicit an "OMG, how adorbs!" reaction.
9. Nivea Buy One, Get One Half Off
From now through Dec. 29, Nivea skin products are "buy one, get one" for half-off at Ulta. Grab the brand's Essentially Enriched Body Lotion and get something else of equal or lesser value at a discount.
These are the sales you hafta shop over the next seven days while you cruise into the final lap of holiday shopping.