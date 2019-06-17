The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include Up To 25% Off The ENTIRE MAC Site

Summer officially arrives this week so hot and humid days are on the horizon. That doesn't mean you need to forgo makeup because you're worried it will melt or migrate due to the the formidable weather, though. The week's best beauty sales offer plenty of products that will go the distance and outlast the challenging climate. These discounted and on-trend items are perfect for those long days and even longer nights.

Macy's 10 Days of Glam online beauty sale continues through June 20. The sales turn over each day and this week sees a Tarte eye palette, Calvin Klein perfume, Too Faced setting spray, and Bobbi Brown lipsticks marked down by 50%. MAC has extended its summer sale for an extra day and is offering up to 25% off its entire site for members of its loyalty program. If you want to try some the brand's latest and greatest shades or innovations, now is the time. The sale ends on Monday night so don't delay.

Over at Sephora, Milk Makeup gel liners and Laura Mercier eye palettes are offered at tremendous savings. Also, KKW Beauty just discounted its Kim Kardashian West Met Gala 2019 bundle, allowing customers to copy her makeup look without going deep into debt.

Bath & Body Works is having its Semi-Annual Sale and the brand has brought back several retired and beloved scents to the delight of fans. The sale applies to in-store and digital purchases.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales to indulge in this week.

1. Milk Makeup Long Wear Gel Eyeliner

Milk's highly-pigmented and waterproof gel liners are marked down to just $11 and will carry you through the hottest, stickiest days of summer. The liners come in an array of colors from black to brown to white to sand. They also feature a smudging tool on the opposite end for creating sooty and slept-in smoky eyes.

2. MAC Cosmetics Summer Sale

MAC is having a sitewide sale for shoppers belonging to its loyalty program. MAC Lover base level members will enjoy 20% off, while MAC Devoted and Obsessed members will get 25% off all orders. There are a handful of exclusions, such as sale items, so read the fine print. There is no code required but you need to log into your MAC Lover account to get the discount. It's the perfect opportunity grab the super soft and mega matte Powder Kiss lipsticks or stock up on daily use items in your regular rotation. The sale officially ends on June 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

3. Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The mall retailer is in the middle of its famous Semi-Annual sale. Prices are slashed to as low as 75% off. If you need to replenish your supply of moisturizer, body wash, candles, or fragrance mists or if you simply love this brand's signature scents, you need to hit your local outpost and grab everything you can carry.

4. Laura Mercier Hidden Gems Eyeshadow Palette

"I have too many eyeshadow palettes," said no one ever. Laura Mercier's limited edition, jewel-toned set features 12 vivid, shimmery shadows for only $27.50. This kit provides you with all the tools you need to rock bright, bold eye looks all summer long.

5. Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara

A multi-tasking mascara that curls, lengthens, darkens, and plumps lashes in one fell swoop for 50% off might sound too good to be true. But it isn't. Stila's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara will give you that dramatic, false eyelash effect in just two coats and for less than $12.

6. Sephora Museum of Ice Cream x Sephora Collection Sugar Wafer Face Palette

There's nothing sweeter or more summer-ready than ice cream-inspired makeup. Sephora's limited edition face palette is packed with bronzers, highlighters, and blushes that will melt into skin and leave you with a glorious glow. It's marked down to just $14.

7. Olay Buy One, Get One 50% Off

From now through June 22, all Olay skin care products are buy one, get one for 50% off at Ulta. You can try the brand's luscious Renegerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 20 or stock up on any of Olay's classic face washes or lotions. There are so many products to choose from so have at it.

8. KKW Beauty Kim's Met Gala 2019 Bundle

Kim Kardashian West's 2019 Met Gala look was so unforgettable. Now, you can recreate her makeup with this discounted bundle. It's $107 worth of product that was initially priced at $95. The cost has just dropped to just $76. You get the KKW x Mario eye palette, a lipstick, a lip liner, a gloss, and loose highlighters.

9. Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Color Splash Lip Duo

If you like to switch between creamy lipstick and shiny lip gloss, this combo is calling your name. QVC is offering Tarte Color Splash Lipstick and H2O Gloss pairings for just $28. You can wear the lippies alone or together and build coverage or dimension by swiping multiple coats across your pucker. The lip duos come in nude, red, and pink options.

10. Benefit Homemade Hotness Set

You'll save $8 on this full face kit from Benefit. Your brows, cheeks, lashes, lids, and lips will be well-covered courtesy of this collection, which is packed with some of the brand's best-selling and most beloved products.

11. BH Cosmetics Royal Affair 10-Piece Metalized Brush Set

It's a new season and therefore time to buy a new set of makeup brushes. BH Cosmetics' Royal Affair 10-Piece Metalized Brush Set boasts face and eye tools with synthetic hairs and silver and magenta ombre handles. They look and feel luxurious with a bargain price tag.

You can't go wrong by shopping any of these beauty sales. You'll bring home one heck of a haul without blowing your budget.