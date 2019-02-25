The Week's Best Beauty Sales Includes $25 Fenty Lip Trios & 20% Off Benefit Face Sets

As winter winds down and spring appears on the immediate horizon, retailers and beauty brands are slashing prices on seasonal products and offering "can't miss" deals and discounts. The week's best beauty sales include plenty of holiday collections marked down to incredibly attractive prices over at Sephora. If you are a Fenty Beauty fan, you definitely need to scope out two separate lipstick sets that remain readily available. If you want to give your skin a boost, amazing high-end sheet masks are on sale, too.

Ulta's "Buy More, Save More" promotions are also going strong. Those are exactly what the name suggests. The more you buy, the more you save within a brand's offerings. It's a mix of prestige and drugstore brands, and Maybelline, L'Oreal, Ahava, Eylure, and The Body Shop are just a few of the participants. These sales afford you the chance to stock up on favorite items or to try new ones.

If you are diehard devotee of anything and everything BECCA, the brand has dropped the price on the prettiest face palette that will ensure your glow lasts through the year. Nordstrom has a magical Jouer eye palette marked down by 30 percent and a Benefit full face set for 20 percent off.

Grab your credit card and go forth. You will shop and save, all the while looking like you totally splurged.

1. BECCA Après Ski Glow Face Palette

Après Ski Glow Face Palette $54 $27 BECCA Buy at BECCA

If you want to mimic a fresh-from-the-slopes flush, you can do just that with BECCA's limited edition face palette. The Après Ski Glow set is comprised of six pans of rosy, glowing tones. It's half-off at $27 right now. Grab it and maintain a dewy visage through the summer.

2. Dr. Jart+ Clean Skin Lover Rubber Mask

Dr. Jart+ Clean Skin Lover Rubber Mask $12 $7 Sephora Buy at Sephora

These creepy cool, two-step rubber sheet masks are the most Instagrammable on the market. You will save a few bucks while hydrating and pampering skin. The Clean Skin Lover mask is still available so pick it up before it sells out.

3. Clean Reserve Travel Spray Layering Collection

CLEAN Reserve Travel Spray Layering Collection $45 $31.50 Sephora Buy at Sephora

You can smell your best and travel efficiently, thanks to CLEAN Reserve's layering kit. There are six scents meant to work in concert. The collection is a $75 value with an initial price tag of $45. It's now marked down to just $31.50 so each bottle shakes out to $5.25. Upgrade your spring fragrance wardrobe with this kit.

4. Fenty Beauty Snow Daze Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set

Fenty Beauty Snow Daze Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set $36 $25 Sephora Buy at Sephora

Save $11 on Fenty Beauty's winter lipstick trio. The "Daze" set boasts metallic lipsticks in warm tones — coral, gold, and pink.

5. Fenty Beauty Snow Nights Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set

Fenty Beauty Snow Nights Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Piece Set $36 $25 Sephora Buy at Sephora

The "Nights" set contains cooler shades of purple, pink, and blue. The trios were part of the brand's holiday range and are presumably marked down to move stock and make room for new launches. You win by saving lots of cash and rocking shimmery lips.

6. Tarte Limited Edition No Shower Happy Hour Athleisure Essentials SPF

Limited Edition No Shower Happy Hour Athleisure Essentials SPF $34 $23 Tarte Buy at Tarte

If you are planning a spring break trip, all of your toiletry packing woes will be solved by this mini kit. It features a bronzer, lippie, dry shampoo, deodorant, and tinted moisturizer in travel-friendly sizes. You will look your best on the beach and beyond.

7. Maybelline Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale

Maybelline Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Ulta Buy at Ulta

From now through March 9, you can buy two Maybelline items and get a third for free at Ulta. You can scoop up foundation, mascara, or lipstick, like the brand's SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color. This sale invites you to stock up.

8. Benefit Triple Decker Decadence Set

Benefit Triple Decker Decadence Set $39 $31.20 Nordstrom Buy at Sephora

You can enjoy four Benefit best-sellers — The Pore-fessional Face Primer, BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara, High Brow Highlight & Lift Pencil, and Gogo Tint Bright Cherry Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain — served up in a cake-inspired tin. Rather than recycle the cute, limited edition packaging, you can can repurpose as a storage container for jewelry or other small valuables.

9. Jouer Making Magic Eye Palette

Jouer Making Magic Eye Palette $52 $36 Nordstrom Buy at Nordstrom

The pigment-rich, foiled eyeshadows in this 12-pan, jewel-toned palette will let you create a multitude of dramatic looks. It's 30 percent off and could very well become your new go-to for statement eyes.

This week's beauty sales will save you a lot of money while allowing you to refresh the products in your makeup and skin care rotation.