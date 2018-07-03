On Monday, an official U.S. government social media account started criticizing sitting U.S. Senators, much to the surprise of those on Twitter. Indeed, in an unprecedented move, the White House's Twitter account called out lawmakers by name, condemning Democratic senators for their stances on immigration and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE). The tweets mark a somewhat shocking step for the White House's account, which is typically apolitical.

The White House's account tweeted at both Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren on Monday. The tweet in which Harris was tagged read, "@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out ..." It also included a link to a government website describing how ICE had removed a Salvadoran MS-13 affiliate from the United States.

The White House tweet directed at Warren also focused on ICE, stating, "@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out ..." The Warren-directed tweet featured a link to a description of ICE's Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST).

As CNN reported, the tweets directly addressing Senators — and questioning their stance on an issue — are somewhat unheard of for a government account. While the White House has not officially commented on the issue, a White House source told the outlet that, typically, the team managing the account very pointedly works to ensure that it is not partisan in nature. The CNN source also said that around five people have access to the account.

More to come ...