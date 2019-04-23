There are only six episodes in Season 8 of Game of Thrones and they're going by fast. The final season is already on episode three, which will air on Sunday, April 28, and no one has died yet. Not that it's entirely a bad thing, but it just means that a lot of characters will probably die soon. Most likely in the next episode, since that's when the big battle of Winterfell is expected to take place. But in all the anticipation of most certain death coming, fans might have missed the fact that the Winterfell crypt theory might have been confirmed by the GoT promo that aired last Sunday night, and it's something straight out of a horror movie.

In the second episode of the last season, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," there was a lot of preparing for battle, a lot of horniness, and — above all — a lot of goodbyes and tying up loose ends. And a big part of that prep was working out a plan to put any and all women and children, and men deemed too precious to put in the battle, in the crypts below Winterfell. Their thinking is that it's blocked off from where the battle against the White Walkers will happen and it'll be harder for the Army of the Dead and wights to get to them if they do break through the front lines. However, there's a theory about why that's a 100 percent bad idea, and this trailer seems to confirm it.

GameofThrones on YouTube

On paper, putting all the kids, women, elders, and anyone else not trained or able to fight, in a secluded bunker is a good plan. But when you link up the facts that they're going to be surrounded by dead corpses, which are the White Walkers favorite things to bring back from the dead, it's bad. Very, very bad. And many have already caught onto this fact.

As Reddit user IgnorantSportsFan posted on Monday, April 22, after Episode 2, the things in the crypt will go bump in the night once the Night King gets close enough to animate them. And this one line in the promo appears to confirm it. In the clip, there's a moment when Daenerys sternly tells Jon, "The dead are already here." And, yes, this line could just be referring to the incoming Army of the Dead, but it could also actually be referring to the fact that the dead are already in Winterfell, in the crypts. As the Reddit user wrote:

"That line happens between Dany and Jon, and felt super significant... Then it clicked: The crypt is full of dead people. All episode they keep repeating and emphasizing how safe it was in the crypt, but its GOT and we cannot have nice things. So is it possible we have old Starks rising from the crypts? Or is that too far fetched? PLUS we saw in multiple previews Arya fighting in the crypts with her new weapon..."

This would explain why Arya appeared to be in in the crypt in the first trailer for the season, and why she's running away with loss of her usual composure. It's possible that she's so disturbed because she's running away from a headless Ned Stark, her father, or possibly her mother or brothers (Rickon or Robb, or both).

If all the dead were reanimated, and started chomping on the unsuspecting people of the North, not only would they be killing the people Jon has sworn to protect, but they'd be creating hundreds of more wights. And these new wights are going to be able emerge from the crypts, attacking the living army from both fronts.

This is the worst case scenario, and it's also looking more and more plausible. Will Daenerys' warning reaching them in time? Where will everyone go if they're evacuated? And how in the hell are they going to kill the Night King and his army when there's just so many of them? Fans are going to have to wait until April 28 to find out, but wow, it's going to be a doozy for sure.