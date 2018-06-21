It's a curious sartorial decision to make for such a sensitive event. On Thursday, The Daily Mail reported that first lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket to a detention center in McAllen, Texas. On its back, the olive green jacket states, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" The $39 Zara jacket made ripples on social media where Twitter users were left stunned by the first lady's decision to wear such an article of clothing.

In a statement to Bustle, Trump's spokesperson Stephanie A. Grisham confirms the first lady's jacket choice, but pushed back against there being a "message" to it. "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message," Grisham says. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year.)"

Online, however, Grisham's justification for the first lady's peculiar jacket may not stand the test of public opinion. Almost instantly after Daily Mail's report was published, people slammed Trump for her jacket, calling her decision tone deaf, unkind, and deliberate. In one instance, this Twitter user reacted to the report by saying, "[The Trump family] are all tone-deaf and incompetent, and really don't care. Just in it for the money and power."

CNN contributor Chris Cilliza tweeted, "Here's the thing: SOMEONE in that operation should have seen the jacket and though 'Hmmm, maybe this is't the best idea.'"

