Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise finale was a journey in and of itself, full of breakups, engagements, and lots and lots of tears, both happy and sad. But aside from wrapping up loose ends, the reunion special also included the announcement of the next Bachelor: Peter Weber. The decision wasn't all that surprising, per se, though it left some disappointed for fan-favorite, Mike Johnson. However, Hannah thinks Peter was chosen over Mike to be Bachelor for one very specific reason, despite the fact that they're both great guys who equally deserve to find love.

"I'm really happy for him," Hannah stated in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, regarding Peter's new gig as the Bachelor. "I mean, I had real feelings for him and I know that he had real feelings for me, but ultimately when you care for somebody, you want them to find their happiness." And given how well she came to know Peter throughout their time on The Bachelorette, there's no doubt in her mind that he's the perfect guy to wear the Bachelor crown. "I think he's going to be a great Bachelor and is going to make all those girls really, really happy and have a really great experience," she added.

John Fleenor/ABC

That being said, she's more than aware of the fact that many viewers were hoping Mike would be selected instead, making him the first black Bachelor in the show's history. "I could see either one of them being a great Bachelor," Brown admitted during the same interview with ET, though she ultimately trusts that ABC and producers of the show know what they're doing while going through this rigorous process. "I feel like the people that have been doing this for years and making these decisions, make these decisions for a reason," she explained. "It's not that one person's better than the other."

As for why the show opted to go in this direction, Hannah believes it all boiled down to one thing: Peter's heart and the fact that she broke it. "I think Peter was really heartbroken," she said. "I broke his heart." Peter made it all the way to Fantasy Suites before Hannah decided to send him home, knowing that her feelings for Jed and Tyler were stronger than her feelings for him. He was surprised and hurt by Hannah's decision, but ultimately wanted her to find happiness, whether it was with him or not.

John Fleenor/ABC

But don't let Hannah's support for Peter fool you — she's eager to see Mike find love and happiness as well, which is why she's been very vocal about showing her support about Mike's rumored romance with singer Demi Lovato, who had previously expressed an interest in the former contestant earlier this year.

"Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me," Hannah told Us Weekly during a recent interview. "So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great."

Perhaps Mike is off the market these days and wouldn't be interested in the Bachelor gig even if he had been asked, though it still feels like a missed opportunity regardless. But as long as he's happy, that's the most important thing.