It's been about a month since the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing final, and every weekend since has felt awfully sequin-deficient. The majority of fans have resigned themselves to waiting for the 2019 series to kick off; the slightly more committed will likely be attending the upcoming UK tour. But what about the true Strictly enthusiasts, the fans who simply can't make it all the way to September without a generous helping of ballroom? Worry not, devotees, for P&O Cruises have you covered: you can book a Strictly Come Dancing cruise (or four, if you're rolling in it), as the Radio Times reports, with a host of pros and even Craig Revel Horwood on board. Clear your schedules, and stock up on those motion sickness pills!

The cruises run from April through to August, with Revel Horwood appearing on three out of four. Also starring? Neil and Katya Jones, The Greatest Dancer dance captain Oti Mabuse, and pro finalists Giovanni Pernice and Dianne Buswell, who danced with Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg respectively. And that's far from all the pro dancers taking to the seas: Karen Clifton, Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Skorjanec, Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk, and Amy Dowden are all scheduled for a cruise.

Ray Burmiston/BBC

According to P&O, it's not a blink and you'll miss them affair: the pro dancers will perform, lead private lessons, and even host dinners (for an added fee, naturally). An excellent opportunity to coax out some behind the scenes gossip, I'd imagine. "If you're a massive fan of Strictly, this is the place to be," says pro dancer Neil Jones in a promo video for the cruises. "See the dresses, you get to meet the judges."

And — terrifyingly — there's also a guest competition, in which guests perform and are scored by Craig Revel Horwood himself. "They get to experience what it's like to be judged," says Katya Jones. That'll be a firm no thank you from me!

"I personally think the combination of cruising and Strictly Come Dancing works so well together," Katya adds. "The guests come and have a relaxing holiday, whilst being entertained by the best TV show." Perfectly relaxing until you're on stage in front of the entire ship, facing a three out of 10 from Craig, I assume.

Ray Burmiston/BBC

The first cruise will visit the Canary Islands and Portugal in April, starring Craig Revel Horwood, Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton, and Luba Mushtuk. Then there's a trip to Spain, France, and Monaco in June with Oti Mabuse, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Skorjanec, Neil Jones, and Katya Jones. Head to Spain and Italy in June with Revel Horwood, the Joneses, Johannes Radebe, Amy Dowden, and Dianne Buswell, or set off for Spain, Monaco, and Italy in July with Revel Horwood, the Joneses, Manrara, Clifton, and Mushtuk.

Or, alternatively, you could stay at home, watch old episodes on YouTube, and breathe freely knowing Craig Revel Horwood will never call your footwork sloppy or your choreography uninspired. Your choice!