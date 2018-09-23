If you grew up in the West, you might have thought that exchanges of money between families when their children got married was a practice that ended at least centuries ago. That practice is still a normal thing in some parts of the world, though, and one of them is China, where the so-called "bride price" isn't just a normal thing — it's actually going up, and this is causing huge problems in society.

For low-income families who want their sons to get married, the bride price can prevent that from ever happening, the Washington Post reported. In one small village north of Beijing, the average price that parents of sons would have to pay the parents of the potential bride was $38,000 — but the average yearly salary in the village was one-fifth that amount.

The direct cause of these inflated bride prices isn't a tradition that developed over the millennia; instead, it's the one-child policy that China had in effect between 1979 and 2015, which aimed to cut population growth by limiting families to one child. While the Washington Post reported at the time that of the policy's termination that it had succeeded in cutting births by 400 million, it left Chinese society with numerous unintended consequences.

China Photos/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For example, the Chinese population currently has about 34 million more men than women, according to the Post. That is approximately equivalent to the entire population of California, and is also the number of Chinese men who will not be able to find women to marry unless they look abroad. This problem is also exacerbated by the urban-rural divide in the country, because according to Chinese social and cultural site What's On Weibo, there are more unmarried men in rural areas and small villages and more unmarried women in bigger cities.

Under the one-child policy, female fetuses were often selectively aborted and infants were killed upon their birth, according to the BBC. Male children were valued more for their labor potential and their traditional role of looking after the parents in their old age. Now, the BBC wrote, that manufactured shortage of girls has pushed the bride price up from the traditional small token gift, like a set of bedding, to items and cash totaling the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars.

Guang Niu/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This, as the Post laid out, is a particular problem in small villages like Da’anliu, the village north of Beijing, where most people either work in one of the few factories in the area or harvest pears for a living. City officials, the Post reported, are now trying to limit the bride price to something more reasonable: $2,900, rather than the current average of $38,000. The problem with this solution, though, is that the town officials can't really enforce the limits — and the parents of daughters know how much their children are "worth," in this sense.

“I will ask whatever amount I want. It’s not fair otherwise,” said Liang, a pear farner in the village, who told the Washington Post that he was not planning on following the limit when it came time for his daughter to get married. He told the Post that it was about the principle rather than the money, and that he would give the money to his daughter anyway.

“It’s the market,” Liang told the Post. “I’m allowed to charge what the market will bear for my pears. Why not my daughter?”