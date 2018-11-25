After more than a year of debate and negotiation, the European Union approved Theresa May's Brexit deal Sunday, giving the United Kingdom a green light to separate from the soon-to-be 27-member bloc. While the EU's approval is a vital step in the Brexit process, May's deal must still be formally approved by U.K. Parliament, a task that may prove more difficult.

"It's not a moment for jubilation nor celebration," Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission — which operates as the EU's executive arm — told reporters Sunday after the bloc approved the deal, according to a video from the BBC. "It's a sad and tragic moment," he said.

A vote on May's Brexit deal is expected to come before the U.K. Parliament Dec. 12 and is likely to face significant opposition. According to the BBC, parliamentary members from the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, the Democratic Unionist Party, and even May's own Conservative Party are expected to vote against it.

But Juncker has warned that EU leaders will not renew negotiations with Britain should U.K. Parliament fail to approve May's current Brexit deal. "This is the deal," The New York Times reported Juncker said. "It's the best deal possible. The European Union will not change its fundamental position."

Currently, Britain is set to exit from the EU on March 29, deal or no deal.

More to come...