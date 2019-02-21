Last summer, activist Therese Patricia Okoumou climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest the separation of migrant children from their families. In connection with this climb, Okoumou was found guilty on a few different federal charges, but she continued to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies. On Wednesday, in order to protest the detention of migrant children, Okoumou climbed the headquarters of Southwest Key, a detention center organization based in Austin, Texas.

According to Jezebel, Okoumou will be sentenced on March 5 for charges pertaining to her Statue of Liberty climb. In December, she was found guilty on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with government agency functions. These charges could result in an 18-month sentence, per The Guardian. But this week, Okoumou went on to climb the headquarters of nonprofit organization Southwest Key, which operates 24 detention centers across Arizona, California, and Texas.

Southwest Key's centers are specifically designed to detain undocumented migrant children, The New York Times reported in December. According to the Times, Southwest Key has received $1.7 billion in federal grants in the past decade, but allegedly has "a record of sloppy management and possible financial improprieties."

In order to protest both Southwest Key and the Trump administration's child detention policies, Okoumou reportedly stood on a three foot beam at the top of Southwest Key's headquarters for eight hours on Wednesdsay, per CBS Austin, after which she was taken to a hospital.

