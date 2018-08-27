These 10 Handy Kitchen Appliances From Walmart.com Will Make Cooking So Easy

Everybody loves food, but not everybody loves to cook. And if you find yourself in the that particular category, your kitchen can feel like another universe. Maybe you just don't have the patience to cook? Maybe you just don't know how to make cooking easy? Either way, a few handy kitchen appliances from Walmart.com could change that — with minimal effort on your part.

These aren't the kinds of kitchen appliances that sit collecting dust, either. If your go-to morning coffee order is draining your bank account, a single-serve coffee maker will get you your caffeine fix while helping you save money. If you're more ambitious, you can pick up an all-in-one Instant Pot that can help you try steaming, slow-cooking, pressure-cooking, sautéing, and more. The real magic of all of these is that they're some of the best, most innovative kitchen appliances around, and that's because they're all so easy to use. Who knows, you might just end up falling in love with cooking. Until then, read on to discover your new favorite kitchen appliances from Walmart.com.

Never Skip Breakfast Again With This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 Walmart They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? Instead of skipping it when you're running late, take five minutes to use this cool machine and make a breakfast sandwich that will rival the one you get at your favorite corner shop.

This Single-Serve Coffee Maker Makes Is Perfect For When You're In A Rush

BLACK+DECKER Single Serve Coffee Maker $15 Walmart Brewing a pot of coffee may not seem realistic as you're getting ready to run out the door, but this single serve coffee maker is the easiest and quickest way to get your caffeine fix without committing to a whole pot. Plus, imagine how much money you'll save by making your own morning cuppa joe!

Make Your Favorite Fried Foods In Half The Time With This Electric Air Frier

BCP Electric Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation $55 Walmart Nothing beats a hot plate of fried chicken with a side of crisp french fries, but frying food in a vat of oil can be messy. Instead, opt for this easy air fryer that cooks your faves in less than half the time with none of the extra oil.

Get This Mess-Free Electric Grill And Have Your Summer Faves Year Round

Hamilton Beach Searing Grill with Lid Viewing Window $70 Walmart If you miss your grilled veggies, barbecued chicken, or seared steaks once summer ends, fret not. This indoor grill is a quick and easy replacement for when you just need to see those grill marks to relive summer. Plus, the removable nonstick plate makes for easy dishwasher cleanup.

Feed Your Carb Craving With This Easy Pasta Maker

Aroma 6QT Digital Pasta & Rice Cooker $37 Walmart Spaghetti, fettuccini, farfalle — all pasta is good pasta! If you want to make it easier to enjoy your favorites without overcooking, undercooking, or burning the bottom of the pot, this pasta maker (with a built in strainer!) needs to be in your kitchen. You get perfectly cooked pasta at the push of a button, and when it's done, the cooker keeps it warm. Plus, you can use it to make rice, too.

If You Want To Make Healthier Meals, Try This Stackable Steamer

Hamilton Beach 5.5 Quart Digital Steamer $30 Walmart Whether you're having a craving for a lighter meal like steamed veggies and salmon or just feel like steaming your favorite sides, this digital steamer makes it all easy to whip up. The dual chamber makes it possible to make two sides at once or a full meal. And don't worry about storage — the levels nest so you can tuck it away when you're not using it.

Make The Perfect Breakfast With This All-In-One Breakfast Center

3-in-1 Multifunction Breakfast Center $31 Walmart It may not seem possible to have a full breakfast — eggs with a side of bacon and a warm cinnamon roll — plus a fresh cup of coffee in only 15 minutes, but it's time you start believing. This breakfast center makes the perfect meal for one (with the heat from the toaster powering the griddle!) so you can have all your breakfast faves in a flash.

This Sandwich Maker Is Perfect For Your Grilled Cheese Craving

Proctor Silex Sandwich Maker $12 Walmart Whether you're still trying to master the art of the grilled cheese or really love a hot ham and cheese sammie, this gadget deserves a spot in your kitchen. Make your favorite toasty, melty sandwiches and never worry about trying to scrape melted cheese off of a skillet thanks to this non-stick, easy-to-clean, flat griddle surface.

This All-In-One Instant Pot Does Literally Everything

6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker $59 Walmart The worst part about kitchen appliances is how much space they take up, but with this 6-in-1 instant pot, you can save space and still have everything you need to make your favorite meals. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer (say that 5 times fast), and it comes in 3 sizes.

Make Pizza In Under Fives Minutes With This Countertop Oven

BLACK+DECKER 5-Minute Pizza Oven, Snack Maker $50 Walmart We know, we know — pizza is life, but if you're too impatient to wait for your favorite delivery pizza, this is an appliance you need in your kitchen. With individual settings for thin, deep, and rising crusts, you'll get a crisp, golden-brown crust and bubbly cheese every time. Plus, there's also a setting for frozen snacks and baked goods — think pizza rolls, boneless chicken wings, and cookies!

