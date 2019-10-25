Bustle

These 10 Home Finds Will Get You Ready For Cozy Season

By Kate Marin
No matter how much you love going out — whether it be weekend afternoons spent in the park or late Friday nights with friends — winter forces even the most steadfast of extroverts to pump the breaks on social obligations. For everyone else, winter is the best excuse to cozy up indoors and waste the day away doing what we love most: reading, watching movies, baking, and redecorating. It's nesting season, after all, and there's truly no better time to turn your home into a cold-weather escape than during the winter.

Ahead, we share ten cozy finds from Walmart.com — from rugs and lamps to slow cookers and coffee makers — to get your home in its most prime, hibernation-ready state.

For The Living Room

Gabler Sofa
$360
|
Walmart
If you've been in the market for a new couch, you're probably familiar with the financial burden it can cause. This mid-century inspired couch is a timeless style that's much more affordable than it looks.
Versanora - Arquer 66.93" Arquer Arc Floor Lamp With Chrome Finished Shade And White Marble Base
$92
|
Walmart
Lighting is the key to creating a cozy indoor environment. This chrome floor lamp will make a great addition to your favorite reading corner.
Better Homes & Gardens Handcrafted Looped Triangle Decorative Throw Pillow, 18"x18", Ivory
$20
|
Walmart
This affordable throw pillow matches a range of decor styles.
Google Chromecast 3rd Gen
$35
|
Walmart
As the weather cools down, it's likely you'll be spending more time indoors watching shows and movies instead of going out. Chromecast seamlessly connects your computer and TV to make streaming completely effortless.

For The Kitchen

Chemex 6-Cup Classic Series Glass Coffee Maker
$41
|
Walmart
A fan-favorite coffee maker that also looks great on a kitchen shelf, Chemex's 6-cup vessel is a cold weather must-have.
nstant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$79
|
Walmart
There's truly nothing more comforting than a warm meal on a cold winter day, and Instant Pot makes home-cooking so much easier. Just prep your dish before heading out to work, and you'll have a complete meal ready by the time you return.

For The Bedroom

Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket with Washable Cover, 15 lbs
$50
|
Walmart
A comforting and cozy addition to your bed or couch, this weighted blanket makes staying in so much more appealing.
Ella 20.7" Dome Metal with Marble Base LED Table Lamp
$60
|
Walmart
This simple tabletop lamp adds color and texture to any nightstand or dresser.
Philips Somneo Wake Up and Sleep Light Therapy with Sunrise Alarm Clock and Sunset RelaxBreathe Wind Down Night Light, White
$215
|
Walmart
It isn't easy to wake up before the sun, but with shorter winter days, it's likely you'll have to. This sunrise alarm clock mimics a sunrise to make waking up easier and more natural.
Ottomanson Flokati Collection Faux Sheepskin Short Pile Shag Area Rug, 2' x 3', Ivory
$11
|
Walmart
This faux-sheepskin rug can be thrown over the back of a chair or layered over your living room area rug for added texture.

