Fourth of July week is the height of summer, which means barbecues, pool parties, and of course, fireworks displays that light up the night sky in a sea of color. However, not everyone prefers to spend this particular holiday outdoors, running the risk of the inevitable sunburn. Thankfully, there's always a ton of marathons to watch on TV this Fourth of July that can help you take a break from all that Vitamin D and beat the summer heat.

Hanging out with your friends at the beach or sipping a cocktail while lounging in a pool is all well and good, but the allure of your comfy couch simply cannot be denied, regardless of the temperature outside. Not to mention the fact that the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday in 2018, which isn't exactly the most convenient time for late-night partying, particularly for those who have to go to work the next day. That provides you with the perfect excuse to curl up with the remote and relax in the way you see fit.

So if you're looking to celebrate America's day of independence indoors, no worries — there are plenty of great things on television that are sure to keep you entertained throughout the entire day and well into the night.

Jaws

Talk about a really good reason to stay out of the water this summer, Jaws can serve as the perfect reminder. AMC is airing not one but two back-to-back marathons of Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET and lasting until 12:50 a.m. ET on July 5. By the end, you'll be happy you decided to keep your feet on dry land this year.

Meet The Parents

When it comes to the Meet the Parents franchise, E! has your back. In fact, the network will be airing every iteration of Gaylord's comical journey multiple times throughout the day, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET with Meet the Parents, followed by Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers shortly thereafter. And just in case you had to step away and missed one of the movies, there are encore airings of each film immediately afterward. The order of the second round may be different, but it'll still give you all the laughs you're looking for — guaranteed.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County

No one knows how to party like a real housewife. Bravo knows this, which is why the network is airing nonstop episodes of the beloved RHOC franchise from 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET. If you thought your family get togethers were full of drama, this will definitely help you to put things into perspective.

Marvel Madness

For all you Marvel fans out there, FX's TV schedule is bound to have you feeling extra patriotic thanks to America's number one superhero, Captain America. Beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, Captain America: The First Avenger will air, which then switches over to the follow-up sequel Captain America: The Winter Soldier at 6 p.m. ET. But just in case those particular times to work for you (in case you have to, you know, socialize with other human beings at some point that day), both movies are airing back-to-back as soon as the first round is over.

NCIS

If procedural dramas are more of your thing, then be sure to check out USA's NCIS marathon from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. ET.

The Twilight Zone

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without a Twilight Zone marathon happening somewhere. But while normally the Syfy channel usually spearheads this endeavor, this year will be a little different. Even though the network will air a couple of Twilight Zone episodes in the early morning hours, the DECADES TV network will be hosting a very special event, titled Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration, in honor of the iconic series.

From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4 through 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 5, viewers can partake in 46 of your all-time favorite episodes, including "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," "The Eye of the Beholder," and "The Invaders," according to the official press release. It'll remind you of why you loved this show so much in the first place. (To find your local DECADES channel, just head over to www.decades.com and click on "Where to Watch.")

As you can see, there's no shortage of stuff to enjoy on TV this Fourth of July. (Though, oddly enough, no airings of Independence Day can be found anywhere on any network.) But regardless of how you choose to spend this particular day of the year (or what you choose to watch), it's good to know you have some stellar options. So just sit back, relax, and go where your TV inspo takes you. It's what our forefathers would've wanted.