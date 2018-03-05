At the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, several PyeongChang Olympic athletes attended the ceremony that celebrates the film industry's accomplishments over the past year. Indeed, three American Olympians attended the Oscars and made waves on the red carpet, with one athlete, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, even bringing her Olympic bronze medal to the event.

Figure skaters Nagasu and Adam Rippon attended the event together. The skaters were part of the bronze medal-winning Olympic figure skating team in PyeongChang. Nagasu also made history at the 2018 Winter Games after she became the first-ever American woman to successfully land a triple axel during the Olympics.

In fact, she actually brought her bronze medal from the team event with her to the Oscars, telling ABC News that she had the medal safely tucked in her clutch while walking the red carpet. Nagasu told the outlet that she wanted celebrities at the Oscars to touch the medal in order to add even further "greatness" to the symbol of athletic achievement.

In addition to Nagasu and Rippon, legendary skier and Olympian Lindsey Vonn also attended the ceremony, along with her sister, Karin Kildow. Vonn, who won a bronze medal in PyeongChang, implied during an interview on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show that she was more nervous to walk the Oscars' red carpet than she was to compete in the Olympic Games. “I’m out of my comfort zone,” she noted. “The Oscars are such a big deal. I’m trying to soak it all in and not mess it up.”

Here's a roundup of how each athlete totally owned the red carpet.

Mirai Nagasu Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The accomplished figure skater wore a blue Tadashi Shoji gown to the awards ceremony. When interviewed after the event along with Rippon, Nagasu mentioned to the Los Angeles Times that she was glad some of her favorite entertainers and films had won awards. “I was really rooting for Coco and also Allison Janney,” she said. “We feel like we’ve been rooting for all the right people.”

Adam Rippon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Figure skater Rippon also attended the Oscars, wearing, according to E! News, a cropped black tuxedo jacket and a leather chest harness with metal studs designed by Jeremy Scott of Moschino. Maya Salam of the New York Times described Rippon's outfit as "breaking the Oscars mold," saying that the "S&M-inspired look" garnered a great deal of support from those on social media. Indeed, one Twitter user, Brandon Strom, offered extensive praise for Rippon's outfit, saying, "So, basically Adam Rippon was amazing again. That harness. Pretty sure he is the most awesome person ever."