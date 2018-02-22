These $28 Bralettes Are Constantly Selling Out & Have Over 1,000-Person Waitlists

Finding a bra that is supportive, comfortable, and affordable can seem like an impossible feat, but California-based brand Richer Poorer believes they have made the mission easier for you. What's more, they've got thousands of customers who will back them up. Richer Poorer's $28 bralettes cannot seem to stay on the virtual shelves — fans are so obsessed with the cotton blend, triangle bralette that it constantly keeps selling out. According to the Richer Poorer, the bralettes have garnered waitlists of over 1,000 people.

Richer Poorer launched in 2010 as a sock and underwear company, and since day one have taken pride in creating some of the softest clothing out there. So, when they set out to make a bralette a couple years later, they knew they wanted to stick to their ultra-comfy roots. This is not a bra that you will feel like taking off and chucking across the room after a long day, the brand promises. Made from a cotton modal blend with adjustable straps and a wider elastic band, the bralette was made for women "who typically refuse to wear a bra, but sometimes feel like they have to," according to Richer Poorer.

Richer Poorer recently released three new colorways, so now the cult-favorite bralette is available in 10 different hues: black, heather grey, white, blush, olive, tobacco brown, lilac, marigold, mint, and charcoal. And in addition to being comfortable, supportive, and affordable, the bralette is actually super stylish, too. You can add a pop of color to your outfit by letting the bralette peek through your top or wear it alone with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a kimono-style robe.

In a review for the bralette titled, "My Actual Baby," customer Julia Harrison wrote that it is "the only thing I've ever loved this much in my life." She stated that she often forgets she's even wearing it when it's on her body and loves that it "has the look of those organic bamboo-made fancy girl bras but not the outlandish price." And if you are at all hesitant about the bralette being able to hold your ladies up, Harrison stated that it can actually support her boobs (she's a 32C), unlike other more flimsy bralettes.

Another customer also agrees with Harrison, writing that she wears the bralette as a sports bra to support her 36B size. "I often find other sports bras very constricting and/or way too padded — this is just right and the price point is very reasonable when compared to other sports and bralette options," she explained on the website.

Obviously, sizes 32C and 36B are still smaller than the average American bra size so, judging by the reviews, it might not be the best option for someone in the D+ range. However, the brand is considering expanding its sizes.

The Bralette, $28, Richer Poorer

The bras — which cost $28 each — are currently available in sizes XS through XL, but according to Iva Pawling, CEO and co-founder of Richer Poorer, that could change. "We are talking about extending sizing further for Fall, all across the board, but are gauging customer and fan interest in the meantime," Pawling tells Bustle. If you'd like to see Richer Poorer create the bralette in your size, you can let them know by emailing customercare@richer-poorer.com.

As of press time, the bralette is currently still available, but if you want to score one, you should act fast. It is already sold out in certain sizes and colors. If you can't seem to find your preferred size and hue, don't fret — you can add yourself to one of their waitlists and the brand will inform you when the item is back in stock via email. The only downside — restocks happen every two to three months. While that isn't that long of a period, it can feel like an eternity when you have to spend time waiting for the comfiest bralette, while wearing a super uncomfortable bra. But if the customer reviews are any indication, they are worth the wait.