These 31 Shark Tank Products You Can Now Get On Amazon Are Total Brilliance

If you have bad posture, BetterBack is a simple device that you wear around your back that will train you (and your muscles) to sit and stand correctly just by using it for 15 minutes a day. The ergonomic posture corrector reportedly has the ability to reverse years of slouching and other poor habits, permanently leaving you with great new posture. It folds up easily to fit inside your purse or work bag, and one reviewer writes: "Look no further for any type of back/posture correction gadget...this is it!!!!! I can feel the difference in my body's overall happiness. I've also had intense back pain for the last two months and this has been the only thing to bring me relief...and instantaneously!