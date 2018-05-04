These 35 Incredible Products On Amazon Are The Bomb

If you've ever spent a solid couple of hours on Instagram mainlining your friends' vacation pics, you know what I'm talking about: major FOMO. Luckily, even if you can't go on a tropical vacation, there's one easy way to feel like you're never missing out — finding incredible products on Amazon that everyone will eventually become obsessed with, because they're actually the bomb.

True trendsetters are the ones who are ahead of the curve — the folks who actually discover the off-the-beaten-track locales, the unknown fashion brands, the hole-in-the-wall restaurant with the killer ramen or the bolognese that's to die for. On Amazon, there are plenty of products that already have a cult following, or are just waiting to become huge hits. Consider the Instant Pot, the kitchen appliance that your friends keep saying has changed their lives. Ask them where they heard about it. They heard about it online, from someone just like you. And thanks to Amazon, the next big trends are as close as your fingertips.

So if you like the idea of being a trailblazer, of being the one whom your whole circle turns to for product recommendations and referrals, you're absolutely in the right place. This little list is chock-full of stuff that's absolutely fabulous, so get busy — the next big thing could be out there just waiting for you to start the trend!