These 39 Brilliant Gadgets On Amazon Will Be Game-Changers For Practical People

If you’re someone who prefers for products to have a concrete purpose before you spend your hard-earned money on them, you know how hard it is to shop on Amazon. There's plenty of cute finds, fun gadgets, and weird things you've never seen before — but what do you actually need? Luckily, it turns out there are actually lots of useful things on Amazon that are functional, practical, and right up a smart shopper's alley.

In fact, many of these items can be game changers for pragmatic types. You can find things like collapsible bowls, two-in-one travel mugs, self-draining dish mats, and portable irons. Some of these things make life go smoother, while others free up time or save space. Lots of them also perform multiple functions at once — like a hair dryer that untangles knots while you're styling, and a sleep mask that blocks out the light while also playing music. If they don't have multiple uses, they cut your to-do list down a little or streamline tasks that tend to take up all of your time. Who doesn't want that?

If you're practical, wary of spending money online, or just want your purchases to be smart — this list is for you.

1 A Convenient Bluetooth Adapter That Turns Any Regular Headphones Into Wireless Ones Avantree Bluetooth Adapter $25 Amazon Convert your favorite pair of headphones into wireless tunes with this awesomely useful low-latency adapter. The clip-on Bluetooth receiver comes with a 3.5-millimeter plug to create a flawless hands-free setup. The device will play music up to six hours, and includes an audio splitter to let you share music or watch TV with a friend. You can even listen to music and take calls from most Bluetooth-enabled smartphones when on the go, with the Clipper Pro's built-in microphone.

2 An Easy-To-Use Salad Chopper That Effortlessly Dices Veggies Trudeau Toss And Chop Salad Tongs $15 Amazon With stainless steel blades that feature micro-serrated edges, this salad chopper lets you dice fruits and vegetables directly into the bowl. Just squeeze the soft-grip handles together, and you'll perfectly chop anything — whether it's soft like tomatoes or hard like carrots. They easily lock shut for safety, and this innovative apparatus is easy to use and never needs sharpening.

3 A Fantastically Effective Lint Remover That You Charge With A USB soogoo Rechargeable Lint Remover $15 Amazon If you're constantly finding bits of lint and bits of wayward fluff on your sweaters and leggings, this super handy rechargeable lint remover will be your practical, go-to fashion helper. The USB-powered device has a large stainless steel shaving head and a powerful motor that lifts fuzz without damaging your garments. The lint remover works on blankets, bed sheets, upholstery, and curtains, too.

4 A Filtered Water Bottle That Removes Impurities On-The-Go KOR Water Filtered Water Bottle $22 Amazon Made for anyone who's very practical and just a little picky, this filtered water bottle lets you drink tap water straight from the sink without worrying about its quality. The water bottle features a premium carbon activated filter made from 100 percent pure coconut shell that removes impurities from the water. Plus it has a hands-free push-button cap and maintains a solid, steady stream when you drink from it.

5 A Monitor Stand That Elevates Your Screen And Lets You Connect USB Devices Wirelessly Satechi Smart Monitor Stand $30 Amazon Whether you get a sore neck from straining to look at the computer, or you just prefer your screen to be elevated off the table, this smart monitor stand allows you to customize your viewing height. On top of that, it offers four wireless USB ports and two headphone jacks so you can connect your phone, a mouse, earbuds, or other devices to the monitor without extra cords. The durable stand can hold screens up to 22 pounds and includes two sets of aluminum legs in 2- or 3.1-inch heights.

6 A Blissfully Fragrant Oil Diffuser You Control With Your Voice RENPHO Smart Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon Bask in the delightful scents of vanilla, lavender, rose, or other essential oils without having to push a button. This smart oil diffuser works with your Echo or other Alexa device to offer voice-controlled aromatherapy. Just fill it with your favorite fragrance and you can remotely adjust the mist output volume, schedule when it turns on, and choose between 7 different LED colors.

7 A Clever Hair Dryer That's Also A Brush And Styling Tool KOOVON One-Step Hair Dryer And Styler $40 Amazon Why spend time blow drying your hair, then brushing and styling it, when you can use a brilliant device like this that lets you do both at once? This one-step hair dryer and styler hybrid uses ionic conditioning technology to reduce the size of the water molecules to dry your hair quicker. It'll minimize static while calming frizz and enhancing shine, and the styler features rotating control buttons with an LED indicator and two heating/cooling settings.

8 A Set Of Handy Keychains That Pull Apart In The Middle BlueStraw Dual Detachable Pull-Apart Keychains $7 Amazon Constructed with ultra-durable metal with a shiny silver nickel finish, these pull-apart keychains feature a simple quick release mechanism. Just press the little plunger in the middle and the metallic center will separate, allowing you to snap them together or pull them apart. It's a great way to organize home keys and office keys — and you can lend someone a set without giving them all of your keys at once.

9 A Waterproof, Tear-Proof Notebook That's Basically Impossible To Destroy Elan Publishing Company Indestructible Field Notebook $11 Amazon If you work or study in a field where you're outside a lot or exposed to the elements, this indestructible field notebook will be your best friend. It is waterproof, tear-proof, and weatherproof — and it's built with 48 pages of thick, durable paper and a sturdy cover. The pocket-sized memo pad comes in a pack of four and features a dot-graph pattern. "Hands down the best notebook I've found," said one Amazon reviewer. "I'm a pipe layer in the high desert. Which means hot, sweaty summers and cold, wet, snowy winters; and this thing is legit indestructible."

10 An Amazingly Compact Kitchen Scale With Interchangeable Heads MOUOM Digital Spoon Scale $13 Amazon This ultra-compact spoon scale allows you to precisely measure flour, sugar, tea, spices, and other ingredients without taking up any space in the kitchen. Featuring a high-precision sensoring system, the scale can detect the weight of items as light as 0.1 grams and up to 500 grams. It comes with three interchangeable spoon heads you can swap out, depending on the size of what you're measuring.

11 A Set Of Innovative Outlet Covers That Create Mini Shelves On The Wall BeraTek Industries Power Perch Outlet Cover Shelf $15 Amazon Compatible with all standard light switches and electrical outlets, this clever mini shelf outlet cover can be swapped out with your current fixtures to create some extra space. Mount it to your outlet with a simple flathead screwdriver and boom — you've got an instant shelf that can hold objects up to 3 pounds. Put it in the bathroom to use for razors, electric toothbrushes, and cosmetics or place it in the hallway to hold car keys, phone chargers, or decorative items.

12 A Super Lightweight Keychain Tool That Can Do Practically Everything Keyport MOCA 10-In-1 Keychain Tool $12 Amazon Calling all practical types: This amazingly handy keychain gadget offers just about every tool you could possibly need in any given scenario. In a small 2.7-inch space, it fits a bottle opener, screwdriver, cord cutter, box opener, scoring tool, hex bit driver, 1/4-inch wrench, 5/16-inch wrench, and a mini ruler. The convenient multi-tool is made of polished stainless steel and weighs less than an ounce.

13 A Magnetic Smartphone Holder With A Strong And Powerful Grip VAVA Magnetic Phone Holder $17 Amazon Built with an impossibly strong magnetic grip, this smartphone holder sticks to the dashboard of your car so you can glance at your GPS or skip a song without having to dig around for your phone. It is super easy to take on and off, and the 3M adhesive is strong enough that it won't pop off after a week. The holder is on a swivel with a 360-degree rotation so you can move it around to any angle.

14 A Superbly Compact Indoor Grill That Offers Three Different Functions Hamilton Beach 3-In-1 Indoor Grill $49 Amazon Bring the backyard barbecue inside with this awesome indoor grill that functions as three different appliances all in one. The fantastically convenient kitchen gadget can be used as a griddle, a bacon cooker, and (of course) a grill. It opens flat and features 100 square inches of cooking space. Best of all, the removable cooking plates are dishwasher-safe, so you can pop them out and be done with the mess in no time.

15 A High-Tech Device That Keeps Bugs Away With Ultrasonic Waves TangN Ultrasonic Pest Repellent $35 Amazon Forget lathering yourself in coats of bug spray — this ultrasonic pest repellent drives bugs away with modern technology. Using a double whammy of ultrasonic and electromagnetic waves, the device stimulates the auditory nervous systems of mosquitoes, making them feel uncomfortable and encouraging them to go elsewhere. The intelligent chip control is capable of emitting 18 types of pulse sound waves of different frequencies, sending them out in a 360-degree range that can even penetrate walls. The device works against mice, flies, bats, and other bugs too.

16 A Simple-To-Use Kitchen Gadget That Strips Herbs From The Stem Chef'n Zipstrip Herb Stripper $7 Amazon Whether you grow your own herbs in the window sill or buy fresh from the grocery store, this handy herb stripper makes it simple to separate the leaves from the woody parts. Not only that, the device also offers a way to carefully measure out how much you need. Simply insert the herb stem into the properly-fitting hole and gently pull it through. The herbs will fall neatly into the cup where they can be measured in a few different increments.

17 A Brilliant Self-Draining Dish Mat That Won't Build Up Grime Talented Kitchen Self-Draining Drying Mat $14 Amazon There is nothing in the world grosser than wiping the grime from underneath the mat of your dish rack. Fortunately, this genius self-draining dish mat solves that problem with sloped grooves that are built into the mat. As water drips down, the grooves funnel it away from the counter and down into the sink. It is lightweight, antibacterial, and fully dishwasher-safe.

18 A Foldable Squatty Potty You Can Travel With Or Tuck Away When Not In Use Squatty Potty Foldable Toilet Stool $21 Amazon The Squatty Potty, for those not familiar, allows you to go to the bathroom more efficiently — it lifts your knees above your hips, which aligns your colon in a position that's healthier for bowel movements. This portable Squatty Potty is even better because it's foldable, and can easily be stored behind a toilet or in a closet.

19 A Tiny-Sized Iron That's Perfect For People Who Travel Steamfast Home-And-Away Mini Steam Iron $20 Amazon This powerful 20-watt mini steam iron is small and travel-sized, yet completely capable of smoothing out wrinkles like the larger models. It features a 1.4-ounce water tank, one-touch steam control, and variable temperature settings. Best of all, it heats up in 15 seconds flat — and it even comes with a travel bag and a plastic measuring cup.

20 A Solar-Powered Charger That Is Fully Weather Resistant HOBEST Outdoor Solar Charger $22 Amazon This ultra-practical outdoor solar charger is waterproof, windproof, shockproof, dust-proof — and can basically withstand any element. It's lightweight, compact, and has a built-in hanger you can use to sling it up in the backyard or clip it to your backpack. The device will charge your phone two to three times and offers two USB ports, and comes with a compass and whistle for emergency scenarios.

21 A Travel Pouch That Lets You Pack Your Curling Iron While It's Still Hot OXO Good Grops Silicone Travel Pouch $13 Amazon Have you ever been rushing to get out the door and had to throw your curling iron in your bag while it's still hot? This heat-resistant silicone travel pouch allows your to toss hot irons into your gym bag or pack them into your luggage, providing protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. What's more, it doubles as a mat to protect counter surfaces, and is non-slip so it won't move around while you're styling.

22 A Useful Cord Winder That Keeps Your Desk Neat And Tidy Excelity Cable Winder $8 Amazon Not only is this handy cord winder a brilliant way to store headphones and USB cables in your purse or work bag, it keeps them out of the way while in use. The cable winder can easily hold phone chargers, ear buds, mouse cables, and other USB cords. The pack — which comes with three of the devices — is a fantastic way to keep your desk tidy.

23 A Back Shaver That's Perfect For Getting Rid Of Peach Fuzz BakBlade Back Hair Remover And Body Shaver $25 Amazon Built with an extra long handle, this back shaver allows you to reach those hard-to-reach areas while still maintaining enough pressure to get a smooth shave, whether you're tackling coarse hair or peach fuzz. The sharp-but-gentle razor cartridges are custom-built for back and body hair. Best of all, the 4-inch blades are gently enough to use without water or shaving cream.

24 A Cool Device That Magnifies Your Cell Phone Screen So You Can Easily Watch Movies Oct17 Phone Screen Magnifier $9 Amaozn Watch movies on-the-go without lugging your laptop or tablet around with this awesome smartphone magnifier: It enlarges your screen two to four times bigger than normal. Constructed with durable PU leather, it features organic glass that filters harmful light ray and offers anti-radiation protection. The lightweight device folds up when not in use, and is ultra-portable and compact.

25 A Soap Dispenser That Creates Suds Without A Mess Full Circle Ceramic Soap Dispenser $13 Amazon Rather than dripping gunky soap all over the place from the plastic bottle, this ceramic soap dispenser offers a neat and tidy way to do the dishes. Put dish soap in the small black container and store it by the sink with the brush on top — when it's time to do dishes, the spring-loaded base creates extra suds in the bottom. The dispenser is made from earth-friendly bamboo and recycled stainless steel, too.

26 A Convenient Portable Surge Protector You Can Take With You When You Travel Poweradd 2-Outlet Travel Surge Protector $18 Amazon This mini surge protector is an incredibly useful item to have around when you travel with a lot of technology. The gadget features two 3-prong grounded outlets along with two USB ports, and has a handy wrap-around power cord with a cable that lays flat on the charger for easy storage. On top of that, it has a green bumper around the side to protect the charger.

27 The Travel Mug You Can Make Your French Press Coffee In Bodum Insulated Travel French Press Coffee Mug $20 Amazon This time-saving coffee mug has a French press built into the lid — which is incredibly brilliant for those who like their own coffee wherever they are. It has a non-slip grip made out of silicone, a spill-resistant lid with a built-in plunger, and a BPA-free double-walled plastic that won't burn your hands.

28 A Genius Cooker That

29 A Slim Wallet That Fits Everything Without Being Bulky Radix Products Slim Wallet $13 Amazon This ultra-compact, minimalist wallet offers just enough space to fit some cash and your cards without a bunch of extra bulk. Weighing in at less than an ounce, the feather-light wallet holds 4 to 10 cards and comes in six color combinations. "After searching high and low for a wallet that wouldn't lift my body to a contorted mess while sitting, I think I've found it," said one happy Amazon reviewer. Buy Now

SnapPower Battery-Free Guidelight $15 Amazon It's great having a nightlight in the hall, but the problem is they hog up all of the outlets — because they often take up both plugs. This cool gadget offers a way to have light in the hallways at night while still being able to use both your outlets. It's energy efficient and doesn't have open bulbs that get hot, so it's safe to have around pets or kids. Buy Now

31 A Space Saving Closet Organizer That Prevents Your Pants From Getting Creases Kaleep Pants Hanging Organizer $28 Amazon If your closet looks like a pants tornado just rolled through, this space-saving organizer will help you bring order back into the space. Constructed with sturdy chromed steel and soft foam pads, the hanger can fit up to five pairs of pants. Its non-slippery foam arms prevent your pants from getting creases in them, and the four upper arms rotate at 360-degrees, but they're also capable of swinging out individually. Buy Now

32 An Easy-To-Use Teeth Whitening Pen That Keeps Your Smile Pearly AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen $22 Amazon Show off your pearly smile with this teeth whitening pen that comes with over 20 treatments, all containing the powerful carbamide peroxide ingredient. The super strong whitening gel breaks down surface stains from coffee, wine, cigarettes, and other culprits, leaving you with a whiter and brighter grin. The pen is easy to use, and the clear tube lets you see how much whitening gel is left. Buy Now

33 A Self-Watering Container That Helps Your Indoor Plants Thrive Window Garden Aquaphoric Self-Watering Planter $18 Amazon If you love having plants around but your green thumb leaves something to be desired, this brilliant self-watering planter will help you turn your house into a botanical wonderland. With an easy-to-read water level indicator, you can see exactly when it's time to water your plant and how much to use. The hydroponic action inside the base balances root zone oxygen and water, while the roots are able sprawl and breathe underneath. Buy Now

34 A Practical Beverage Plate That Keeps Your Coffee Or Tea Warm Nicelucky Auto Shutoff Beverage Warmer $19 Amazon Keep your coffee or tea hot while you work or relax with this convenient beverage warmer — because it has a temperature control system that keeps your drink at a perfect 131 degrees Fahrenheit. The device will heat your beverage if it's getting cold, it'll even cool it down if it's too hot, and it's built with an automatic shut-off that will turn off the warming plate as soon as you remove the mug. Buy Now

35 A Cleverly Designed Salad Container That Keeps The Ingredients Fresh Until Lunchtime Smart Planet Eco Collapsible Salad Bowl $15 Amazon Bringing salad for lunch never goes as planned — everything always seems to get soggy by the time you eat it. This smartly designed salad bowl, however, solves the problem by creating separate spaces for all of the ingredients. Store them in their own compartments on the way to work, and when it's time to eat, blend everything in the main bowl. The detachable lid, which keeps food sealed airtight, holds a handy spork underneath it. The bowl even collapses for easy storage. Buy Now

36 A Portable USB Blender That's You Can Take Anywhere PopBabies Portable Smoothie Blender $38 Amazon If you really love smoothies, this portable blender will make your life amazing. The powerful, cord-free device can crush ice and chop up tough pieces of fruit or vegetables, yet it's portable enough to bring with you anywhere. The lightweight bottle pops out when you're done so you can take the beverage with you to work, school, or the gym, and it recharges with an easy USB cord. Buy Now

37 A Strange But Amazing Device That Removes Your Facial Hair Without Creams Or Waxing R.E.M. Spring Facial Hair Remover $18 Amazon Forget waxing your upper lip or lathering on itchy depilatories — this innovative facial hair tool removes your peach fuzz without the hassle. Simply place the unique device against the area of your skin that you want to remove hair, bend the spring, twist the handles, and swiftly bring it down. The tool will remove the hairs from the root, leaving your face smooth — and reviewers say its way less painful than other options. Buy Now

38 A Light Therapy Tool That Lets You Spot Treat Pimples Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $17 Amazon Instead of drying out your face with different potions to get rid of one pimple, this light therapy tool allows you to spot treat your face when you get blemishes. Using the same red and blue light you'd get at the dermatologist, the device penetrates your skin and reduces the acne without leaving a messy residue behind. The treatment speeds up the amount of time it takes to get rid of your breakouts, too. Buy Now