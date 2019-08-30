These 42 Products Are Bestsellers On Amazon Because They Solve Your Trickiest Problems

Life is full of problems. Some of them are small — like how I struggle to remember where I left my keys every morning — whereas others require a little more effort to solve. And while you can always Google your way to a solution, I've got a better suggestion that's almost guaranteed to make your life easier: try checking out some of the killer products on Amazon that solve life's little problems.

Now, I understand that heading over to Amazon when you've misplaced your car keys sounds counter-intuitive, but hear me out. Not only do they have products that help keep you organized (like a magnetic key rack that attaches to your light switch plates), but there's also moldable glue that's shock- and weather-resistant, elastic bands that prevent your fitted sheet from rolling up your mattress, and even a rechargeable hand warmer that doubles as an external battery. Basically, if you've got a problem, there's definitely a genius product on Amazon that can solve it.

On the other hand, if you love spending hours upon hours searching through Google, feel free to keep doing your thing. I'm just a girl who loves sharing the latest and greatest from Amazon with everybody — but if you're looking to save yourself some time and stress, there's no better place to start than with all the brilliant products on Amazon that make life easier.