These 54 Amazon Products Have Been Bestsellers For Years — & You’d Never Guess Them

Buying stuff online an be a bit of a toss-up if you aren't careful. More times than I can count I've waited two weeks for a package, just to discover that the product was a complete dud or didn't look like the picture — and don't get me started on designer knock-offs (hot tip: Do NOT buy prom dresses from eBay. Luckily for those of us who can't be bothered to set foot into a physical store — I mean, why bother when you can just chill out on your couch wearing pajamas while shopping — there's a ton of brilliant Amazon best-sellers that won't pull a quick bait-and-switch on you. Amazon isn't like those other stores — probably because there easily accessible reviews. These are the classics that have thousands of loyal buyers stanning for them, so you know they're worth the cash.

Whether you're looking for a strap that helps you do assisted pull-ups or a fun essential oil diffuser that triples as a night light and Bluetooth speaker, these products have all gotten rave reviews from other Amazon shoppers. And because nearly every product has been reviewed plenty of times, you can rest assured that each item truly is what it's described to be.

1 An Exfoliating Gel That Uses Cellulose To Moisturize Your Skin Dr. G Brightening Peeling Gel $14 Amazon See On Amazon Rich in natural cellulose that helps hydrate dry and irritated skin, the Dr. G peeling gel helps brighten your complexion by using vitamins C and E to nourish your skin while smoothing away any dead flakes and cells. Honey, hollyhock, and black willow cleanse your pores while locking in moisture at the same time, and reviewers say it's even safe for anyone with sensitive skin. One reviewer writes: "You leave it on for a little bit and then scrub away the dead skin and it is just so easy. You rinse your face and notice an immediate difference. You won’t regret getting this!"

2 The Antibacterial Soap Made With Oregano Oil Aromativa Oregano Oil Soap $11 Amazon See On Amazon Oregano oil has been widely used as a natural antibiotic and anti-viral properties for centuries, and even today it's still as effective as ever at destroying bacteria and viruses. The Aromativa oregano oil soap is not only three percent pure oregano oil, but unlike other antibacterial soaps, this one produces a creamy, rich lather that leaves your skin feeling soft and fresh while it destroys any harmful germs. Bonus: it also helps relieve athlete's foot and the sting of insect bites.

3 The Clever Kitchen Gadget That Combines Six Tools Into One Kools Clever Food Chopper Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon Every kitchen has that one drawer that's overflowing with those random tools that only get used every now and then, but with the Kools clever food chopper you can free up that drawer for more storage space. This clever gadget combines six tools into one: scissors, a knife, peeler, a fish scaler, bone cutter, and bottle opener. As an added bonus, this chopper also comes with a sharpener for the knife, as well as a finger guard to keep you safe.

4 A Reusable Scouring Pad That Lasts Longer Than The Competition Skoy Scrub $6 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional scouring pads wear down over time and become largely ineffective, this pair of Skoy scrubs are both reusable and will last you significantly longer than a regular pad. Not only is it great on practically any surface — in addition to kitchen pots and pans — but you can even throw it on the top rack of the dishwasher to give it a quick and easy clean. Reviewers say they dry incredibly fast, and work on glass, cast iron, ceramic, and more.

5 The Stain Remover That Works On Everything The Laundress Stain Solution $16 Amazon See On Amazon There's a lot of stain removers on the market, but not many of them can be used on both whites and colors and remove old, yellowing stains like you see in the armpit of clothes — The Laundress stain solution can do both, and is so highly-concentrated, that it can last up to 200 uses. And not only is it safe for all washable fabrics, but it can even get out grease, oil, blood, and baby formula stains.

6 A Band That Helps You Do Pull-Ups All On Your Own Beachbody Pull-Up Assist Band $47 Amazon See On Amazon There's no shame in not being able to do a pull-up, but you should try it out even if you're afraid of failing — and if you, like me, can't even pull yourself halfway up, then try out the Beachbody pull-up assist band. This band helps offset your weight so that your muscles aren't pulling as much weight upwards, and because the resistance is adjustable, you can gradually work towards doing a pull-up all on your own.

7. The Oral Rinse That Fights Bad Breath For Up To 24 Hours TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse $15 Amazon See On Amazon A constant cult-classic, the TheraBreath fresh breath oral rinse is dentist-formulated and can fight odors in the mouth for up to 24 hours. It attacks sulfur-producing bacteria in your mouth, and destroys morning breath and food odors in the process. It also contains no artificial colors or alcohol, and is safe for sensitive teeth.

8 A Versatile Grilling Gadget With Six Different Cooking Functions Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe $125 Amazon See On Amazon This isn't your mother's griddle — not only can the Cuisinart griddler deluxe sear at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, but it even has six cooking functions to for maximum versatility: contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill, half griddle, and top melt. Both of the griddle plates are reversible, removable, and it has a non-stick coating with a built-in drip tray so that cleaning is a breeze.

10 A Charging Stand That Works Much Faster Than Regular Cables KingYue Wireless Charging Stand $25 Amazon See On Amazon Most devices that say they can charge your phone faster will just end with your phone overheating, but the KingYue wireless charging stand has a silent built-in fan that ensures your phone keeps cool while being charged as quickly as possible. When in fast charging mode, this stand can get your phone charged 1.5 times faster than a regular cable, and you don't even have to remove your phone case to use it.

11 The Travel Toiletry Bag That Makes It Easy To Find Anything Hikenture Travel Hanging Toiletry Bag $18 Amazon The problem with most toiletry bags is that they're not particularly divided up, leaving all your makeup and other products swimming in a giant mess that forces you to dig around to find anything — but the Hikenture travel hanging toiletry bag not only has a standing, open-faced design, but the multiple pockets and dividers help you keep everything organized. And because it's waterproof, it's even great for camping.

12 A Soap Holder That Keeps Your Surfaces Clean Without Slime DryBar Bath Soap Holder $9 Amazon Leaving a bar of soap sitting on the edge of your tub or sink almost always ends in a film of grimy soap scum greasing its way across your surfaces, so instead of dirtying up your bathroom try the DryBar bath soap holder. This holder is self-draining without leaving any streaks or build-up on your wall, and can also be used with combs, hairbrushes, sponges, and more.

13 The Bathtub Tray That's Adjustable And Slip-Resistant Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray $40 Amazon See On Amazon I bought this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend last year, and no matter how many times I've seen it I still get a kick out of him using the Royal Craft Wood bathtub caddy tray to watch Netflix on his laptop in the tub. This tray is made from high-quality bamboo wood and covered in a protective lacquer coat to help make it waterproof, and since the expanding sides are both adjustable and slip-resistant, you won't have to worry about accidentally dumping all your belongings into the tub.

14 A Mattress Pad Protector That Can Hold Up To 8 Cups Of Liquid Gorilla Grip Mattress Pad Protector $20 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most protectors that wind up sliding over the edge of your mattress over time, the Gorilla Grip mattress pad protector has a non-skid Gorilla Grip backing (without adhesive!) that ensures it'll stay in place no matter how hard you toss and turn. Each protector has a four-layer design with a cotton quilted top layer for comfort, combined with leak-proof inner layers for maximum absorbency.

16 A Lip Cream That Doubles As A Primer And Gloss DHC Lip Cream $17 Amazon See On Amazon Made with vitamin E to help soften and condition your pout, the DHC lip cream goes the extra mile by using aloe and olive oil to help soothe your skin while neutralizing any free radicals. Not only is it perfect for wearing underneath your favorite lipstick as a primer, but you can even put it on top for an added layer of gloss.

17 The Jar That Keeps Your Food Insulated For Up To 7 Hours Thermos Vacuum Insulated Food Jar $13 Amazon See On Amazon Cracking open your lunch is one of the small joys of office life, but discovering that your soup has gone cold quickly ruins your joy. Luckily, the Thermos vacuum insulated food jar can keep your cold foods cold for up to seven hours, and your hot foods hot for up to five — and the vacuum seal helps prevent any bacteria growth or food spoilage. After vigorous testing, one reviewer wrote: "Conclusion - the product works as claimed and the food will stay hot for five hours if it starts out boiling hot, the jar is at least minimally pre-warmed with hot water from a tap, and the jar is stored at room temp."

18 A Makeup Brush That Won't Trap Or Absorb Bacteria Real Techniques Bronzer Brush $13 Amazon See On Amazon Unless you're really careful, most large makeup brushes wind up losing their shape and texture over time due to getting mushed and tossed around in totes and bags. Unlike other brushes, the Real Techniques bronzer brush is retractable so that the bristles are safe no matter where you leave it, and the non-porous bristles won't trap or absorb bacteria — which makes them easier to clean than competing brushes. It's also great for travel.

19 The Insect Repellent Made With Natural Ingredients Repel Natural Insect Repellent $6 Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional insect repellents are loaded with chemicals that can be potentially harmful, the Repel natural insect repellent is made with 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus, and uses it to naturally repel mosquitoes for up to six hours. "This stuff works fantastic," one Amazon reviewer writes. "It lasts for hours and there's no chemical smell...bugs didn't bug me at all and no DEET!"

20. A Car Mount For Your Phone That Works With ANY Phone iOttie Universal Phone Car Mount $16 Amazon See On Amazon Practically every car mount has a size restriction, only allowing you to use phones of certain widths that might not be compatible with what you already own — but the iOttie universal phone car mount is exactly that: universal. This mount can fit any phone easily with its one-touch mounting system, and the telescopic arm even adds 2 inches to allow for closer viewing when driving.

22 A Cushion That Breathes So That You Won't Overheat BulbHead Egg Sitter Seat Cushion $40 Amazon See On Amazon Most memory foam will absorb your body heat and leave you feeling hot over time, but the BulbHead egg sitter seat cushion has a flex-grip honeycomb design that allows air to circulate underneath you so that the cushion (and you) stays cool. This cushion helps support your backside and spine so that you're not left feeling achy after a long day at the office, and the non-slip cover ensures that you won't be constantly readjusting it.

23 The Fun Dice That Give You Inspiration In The Kitchen Two Tumbleweeds Foodie Dice $24 Amazon See On Amazon People can get into ruts when it comes to their eating habits, eating only five or six different dishes in a rotation that eventually leaves you bored and ordering delivery. Instead of spending money on takeout, try the Two Tumbleweeds foodie dice. These dice have ingredients listed on each side that, when rolled, can be combined to make one cohesive and delicious dish. And because they're easy to make vegetarian and vegan-friendly, anyone can enjoy a brand new meal they've never think to try before.

24 A Handy Kitchen Tool That Combines Five Utensils Into One TNK BRAND Multi-Function Kitchen Gadget $10 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for camping or simply saving space in your kitchen, the TNK BRAND multi-function kitchen gadget combines five utensils into one: a spatula, fork, tongs, toothed tongs, and a "launch control" that gently removes any food from the fork. Each multi-tool is made with heat-safe nylon that is safe up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, and since the metal is stainless steel, you won't have to worry about any rust or corrosion.

26 A Teeth Whitening Kit With A Special LED Light To Help Speed Up The Process AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit $48 Amazon See On Amazon While whitening strips and creams will eventually get your teeth a different shade, the AuraGlow teeth whitening kit speeds up the whitening process by adding a special LED light into the mix that shows results after just one treatment. "I tried the AuraGlow for the first time last night and am really, really impressed," one Amazon reviewer raves. "I experienced no sensitivity and can already see results after just a single use!"

27 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Play Music While You Relax ArtNaturals Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most diffusers that can only humidify and dispense essential oils into the air, the ArtNaturals essential oil diffuser also has Bluetooth accessibility so that you can play music while you relax after a stressful day. Each diffuser can also work as an alarm clock, and the built-in LED light can be set to seven different levels of brightness while doubling as a stylish night light.

28 A Handy Reading Lamp That Easily Clips Onto Almost Anywhere LEPOWER Clip-On Reading Lamp $16 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with aircraft aluminum so that it'll last no matter how many times you bend it, the LEPOWER clip-on reading lamp can easily be attached to nearly any surface with its sturdy built-in clip. And whereas most competing reading lamps only offer one type of lighting, this one can switch between warm lighting (great for reading) or white lighting, and can even be dimmed if desired.

29 The Serum That Tightens And Detoxifies Your Pores Etude House Wonder Pore Freshener $11 Amazon See On Amazon Lots of people have oily skin, but no matter how many powders have failed you, you can curb oil production with this Etude House wonder pore freshener. This serum balances the pH level of your skin and cleanses both the inside and outside of pores using its specially-formulated peppermint extract, and it's also free from any artificial fragrances or colors.

30 A Box Of Facial Pads Made From 100 Percent Organic Cotton White Rabbit Premium Cotton Pads $12 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for removing makeup, applying toner, or even using as a facial mask sheet if you soak it beforehand, the White Rabbit premium cotton pads can be used for nearly anything since they're super-versatile and made with 100 percent cotton. These cotton pads are soft to the touch, and one pad is enough to be used for your entire face — so that's 200 uses right out of just one box.

31 The Foot Roller That Massages Both Of Your Feet At The Same Time TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 Amazon See On Amazon Most foot rollers can only work one foot at a time, but the TheraFlow dual foot massager roller can handle both simultaneously — meaning you can quickly get rid of any pain and discomfort from conditions like plantar fasciitis. And unlike other foot rollers, this one comes with a free laminated foot chart along with detailed instructions so that you can get the most out of every session.

32 A Juicer That Can Work On Citrus Of Any Size Chef'n Juicester Junior $11 Amazon See On Amazon This juicer can handle lots of different citrus, making it a classic that even measures the juice it produces. Fear not, for the Chef'n Juicester Junior can handle both large oranges and small limes, as this juicer is made with two different-sized reamers that work great on both. And because it's dishwasher-safe, you don't have to worry about any messy clean-up.

33 The Shampoo Infused With Apple Cider Vinegar Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo $20 Amazon See On Amazon Having apple cider vinegar in your shampoo is a great way to treat eczema, and the Fekkai apple cider shampoo is — you guessed it —bursting with apple cider. This silicone-free shampoo purifies your hair and scalp as it removes build-up, allowing overworked hair to get a deep clean without stripping away too many necessary oils. And because it's scented with fresh apples and pears, you can bet it smells great too.

34 A Clip That Holds Your Cooking Utensils Without Making A Mess Trudeau Flex Pot Clip $6 Amazon See On Amazon This Trudeau flex pot clip is both affordable and incredibly useful — and instead of dirtying up a plate or wasting a paper towel to rest your dirty utensils on while you're cooking, you can use this clip to hold the dirty end over your pot or pan instead. Also, because it's heat-resistant up to 485 degrees Fahrenheit, you don't have to worry about it melting in the middle of dinner preparation.

35 The Cleaning Brush That Keeps Your Hands Safe From Knives Joseph Joseph Blade Brush $8 Amazon See On Amazon You can pick up the Joseph Joseph blade brush without breaking the bank, and at the same time keep your fingers and palms safe from any accidental slices or cuts whenever you're washing knives. This blade brush has a textured grip so that there's almost no risk of it sliding out between your fingers when wet, and the opposing bristles on the top and bottom help ensure an effective clean.

36 A Headphone Mount That Keeps Your Headphones Safe Elevation Lab Under-Desk Headphone Mount $12 Amazon See On Amazon Headphones can easily get broken just from being knocked off a desk onto the floor, but with the Elevation Lab under-desk headphone mount, you can safely store your headphones where they won't get sent flying by a stray elbow or errant hand. This headphone mount securely holds your headphones underneath your desk, and can even hold two pairs of headphones at the same time.

37 The Bands That Keep Your Legs From Chafing Together Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $19 Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for wearing underneath dresses, skirts, or even shorts as a fashion accessory, the Bandelettes thigh bands allow your legs to rub against a smooth surface, keeping your skin from becoming painful, irritated, and chafed. Each band is made from premium nylon and spandex, and stays in place using two rows of non-slip silicone on the inside of the bands — similar to what you see on strapless bras. They also come in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes.

39 The Spray That Reduces Your Blow Drying Time By Up To 50 Percent Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you've got thick, curly, or wavy hair that takes forever to dry, try using the Kenra platinum blow dry spray. This spray drastically reduces the time it takes to blow dry your hair by about 50 percent, while simultaneously protecting your hair from any damage or breakage. The lightweight formula detangles and smoothes any flyaways that can come from using hot tools, and with 88 percent positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this spray is the real deal.

40 A Knife Set Made From Durable And Sharp Stainless Steel Home Hero Stainless Steel Knife Set $35 Amazon See On Amazon Having dull, flimsy knives in your kitchen is only appropriate when you're in college, so upgrade your cooking gear with the Home Hero stainless steel knife set. Not only are these knives made from stainless steel, but the blades are even coated in nonstick so you're not left constantly removing food and debris from your blades while slicing. And because this set comes with its own block, these knives also function as a chic addition to make your kitchen look quasi-professional.

41 The Dessert Maker That's Quick And Easy To Use Sunbeam Mini Dessert Maker $30 Amazon See On Amazon We've all been there: you just want a bite of something sweet, but end up having to buy an entire dozen of cookies because they don't sell just one bite at stores. Luckily, the Sunbeam mini dessert maker lets you cook miniature brownies, donuts, and whoopie pies that are enough to satisfy your sweet tooth — and are absolute show stoppers at parties or events. Each maker comes with its own recipe book to help you get started, and most desserts cook within eight minutes or less.

43 The Lightweight Travel Utensils Made From Bamboo To-Go Ware Bamboo Travel Utensils $13 Amazon See On Amazon You could carry around bulky metal utensils when traveling or camping, or you could use the To-Go Ware bamboo travel utensils and not only save yourself the added weight, but take solace in knowing that the heat- and stain-resistant bamboo won't impart or absorb any flavors like other wooden utensils can do. Unlike other utensils, these ones are finished with a food-safe wood oil, and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

44 A Hot Waver That Keeps Your Hair Healthy And Shiny Bed Head Adjustable Waver $35 Amazon Getting beach-inspired waves in your hair is a lot harder than it looks, so try using the Bed Head adjustable waver — reviewers swear by how easy it is to use. The plates on this waver are made from tourmaline ceramic so that your hair stays healthy and shiny while being styled, and the adjustable barrel plates allow you to achieve different levels of waves depending on what you're in the mood for.

45 The Power Scrubber That's Lightweight And Rechargeable CUH Cordless Power Scrubber $43 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing quite as satisfying as giving your kitchen a deep clean and seeing it sparkle, but who likes scrubbing away for hours with a regular sponge? The CUH cordless power scrubber is not only lightweight and rechargeable, but the waterproof design mean that you can use it in the bathroom, kitchen, outside — basically anywhere you want. And as an added bonus, this power scrubber also comes with three metal brush heads for any tough jobs you come across.

46 A Fun Night Light That Makes Navigating Your Bathroom At Night Easier LumiLux Toilet Bowl Night Light $15 Amazon See On Amazon Stumbling around in a dark bathroom because you're trying not to blind yourself with the ceiling light is always fun in the middle of the night, but if you ever get tired of it, go ahead and try the LumiLux toilet bowl night light. Easier on your eyes than the main bathroom light, this night light has 16 LED colors to choose from, or you can set it on carousel mode so that it rotates through each — and because it's even got a built-in motion sensor, it only turns on when someone enters the bathroom, helping the battery to last.

47 The Bluetooth Speaker That's Powered By The Sun ZEROLEMON Solar Bluetooth Speaker $50 Amazon See On Amazon Going out for a hike and having your speaker die on the way can really put a damper on things, so the next time you're planning on spending a few hours outdoors, try the ZEROLEMON solar Bluetooth speaker. This speaker powers itself using energy from the sun, and can play music for up to 72 hours when fully charged. As an added bonus, it can even charge your smartphone anywhere you need it to.

48 A Drain Clog Remover That's Chemical-Free Vastar Drain Clog Remover $6 Amazon See On Amazon You could pour a bunch of harmful chemicals down your drain and hope that it unclogs, or you could try the Vastar drain clog remover which uses zero chemicals and is definitely less expensive. For only a few dollars each, these drain clog removers bend with your pipes so that the barbed plastic can easily grab any food, hair, garbage, or anything else that might be obstructing your pipes.

51 The Shower Head That Requires Zero Tools To Install Culligan Filtered Shower Head $30 Amazon See On Amazon With zero tools required for installation, the Culligan filtered shower head might have the simplest installation of any shower head on the market. This shower head filters sulfur and chlorine out of your water, so you're bathing in the cleanest water available — which leads to more hydrated skin, less hair breakage, and shinier hair. The anti-clog rubber spray nozzles offer five different spray settings for maximum comfort, and as an added bonus, there's even an invigorating pulse massage water setting for a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own shower.

52 A Kitchen Gadget That Takes The Stress Out Of Rolling Sushi Cook&Life Sushi Bazooka $12 Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to be a sushi chef to make great sushi — it definitely helps, of course — but with the Cook&Life sushi bazooka, all you have to do is load it up with ingredients, then squeeze them all out the other end for a beautiful sushi roll. Each bazooka comes with a sushi mat, plus two sets of bamboo chopsticks. And in the event you're a chopstick novice, this set even comes with a silicone chopstick clip that makes using them a breeze.

53 The Mask That Uses Snail Jelly To Soothe Your Skin Skederm Snail Jelly Face Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon Snail jelly has been used in skin care products for centuries because of its natural regenerative properties that help repair skin, and the Skederm snail jelly face mask is absolutely packed with it. These face masks help moisturize your skin while fighting acne, scars, razor bumps, and rosacea, with one Amazon reviewer writing that her skin "felt plumped and soft" after keeping this mask on for just 15 minutes.