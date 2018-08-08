You know those pimples and breakouts that used to haunt us in our pre-teen years? They haven't gone anywhere. They still happen in the form of overnight pimple outbreaks and period-induced hormonal breakouts, long after we're done with high school. In order to save face (literally), it helps to have a stock of the best fast-acting acne treatments that will get rid of a breakout overnight.

We may not be able to control when breakouts happen, but we can control how long they last. When you're looking to get rid of pimples fast, all it takes is a few go-to acne treatments that you can find at Walmart in a pinch. After all, you may not have the time or the budget to run to a fancy dermatologist or buy a bunch of pricey products.

If you're looking to treat a breakout overnight, look for key ingredients like salicylic acid (found in most acne treatments), witch hazel (for a natural solution), or even sulfur (it dries out pimples). Read on to see which of these fast-acting acne treatments from Walmart will get rid of your breakout overnight.

A Futuristic Light Therapy Pen For Spot Breakouts

Neutrogena Red & Blue Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $17 Walmart This light therapy acne spot treatment may seem like something from a sci-fi movie, but it's more fact than fiction. It makes use of light technology — blue light to kill acne causing bacteria and red light to reduce inflammation — that instantly delivers targeted treatment. No doctor's appointment necessary! Shop Now

This Acne-Treatment Gel Uses Natural Ingredients to Fight Breakouts

Alba Botanica Acne Dote Invisible Treatment Gel $7 Walmart Alba Botanical is known for combing natural yet effective ingredients to improve skin — and their Invisible Treatment does just that. This maximum strength formula has salicylic acid, a go-to in acne treatments, but also uses witch hazel and willow bark extract to kill the bacteria that causes a breakout in the first place. Shop Now

Go To Sleep With This Award-Winning Patch and Wake Up Pimple Free

Acne Pimple Master Patch $5 Walmart This is a magical sticker that gets rid of pimples, and guess what — it works. It essentially suffocates the existing pimple and creates suction to get all the pus out. And because it creates a secure barrier against bacteria, it makes sure that your breakout doesn't get reinfected. Leave it to K-Beauty to come up with something this ingenious. Shop Now

A Highly-Rated Spot Acne Treatment for Under $20

Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Fast-Acting Salicylic Acid Acne Spot Treatment $18 Walmart It's hard to get people to agree on much these days, but it seems that everyone who's used the Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Fast-Acting Salicylic Acid Acne Spot Treatment loves it. With a high percentage of salicylic acid, it sinks into pores to clear acne blemishes. Just be sure to moisturize, as this treatment is so effective it can be a bit drying. Shop Now

If You Have Oily Skin, This Natural Acne Solution Is For You

Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment for Oily Skin $8 Walmart With Lemon Peel Oil (a natural antiseptic) as its second ingredient, this 99.9% naturally soured acne-treatment is a go-to for people who get breakouts because of oily skin. In addition to salicylic acid, this solution includes naturally derived antimicrobials: willow bark extract, tea tree oil, and witch hazel to fight pimple-causing bacteria. It's a unique combo that acne doesn't stand a chance against. Shop Now

A $9 Dupe for Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion

Bye Bye Blemish Drying Lotion For Acne $9 Walmart The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a cult favorite when it comes to getting rid of pimples fast, but at $17, it's a little pricey. Luckily, Bye Bye Blemish Drying Lotion For Acne has nearly identical ingredients — including the main acne-fighting ingredient: sulfur. Use a Q-tip to apply this lotion to the infected area and rest easy knowing that your pimple will likely be gone in the AM. Shop Now

An Acne-Treatment You Can Use Overnight or On-The-Go

Oxy Acne Medication On-the-Go Acne Stick $7 Walmart Oxy is the brand I've been using to treat my breakouts since I was 13, and now they've added a new treatment to their roster: Oxy Acne Medication On-the-Go Acne Stick. Instead of salicylic acid, it uses Benzoyl Peroxide as the main acne-fighting medicine. Plus, because it goes on clear, you can wear it during the day whenever a random pimple pops up. Shop Now

This High-End French Treatment Fights Breakouts Two Ways

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment $33 Walmart If you have acne-prone skin with more than just the occasional breakout, this is the treatment to have on hand. Because of benzoyl peroxide it acts fast, but it's the unique pairing of LHA with this micronized benzoyl peroxide that makes it so effective. Shop Now

A Dermatologist-Recommended Acne-Treatment Get You Can Get Over The Counter

Differin Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment $13 Walmart Adaplene is a dermatologist-recommended retinoid specifically used for clearing acne, and this gel is one of the few treatments you can get with it that don't require a prescription. It's as fast and effective as what you can get from a doctor, but easily available at Walmart. Buy Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.