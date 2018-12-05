These Affordable Winter Coats on Walmart.com Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long

When winter hits it becomes obvious very quickly just how important it is to have a hard-working winter coat. No matter how many layers you pile on underneath, a winter coat acts as the final protective barrier between you and the harsh weather that marks the conclusion of the year. And while it's important to find a good one, you also want one you can afford, which is why the winter coats on Walmart.com are such a great find.

Choosing what style winter coat you want is definitely a daunting task — there are so many fits, fabrics, and options out there — but it shouldn't cause you financial stress. Sure, some of the more popular top-performing winter coats can cost close to a paycheck, but that doesn't mean they all have to.

No matter your style, you don't have to compromise when finding a warm and sturdy winter coat this winter. Look no further than Walmart.com for a wide-ranging selection of coats that are not only affordable, but will keep you warm this winter and for many more winters to come.

For A Warm Loose Layer, Reach For A Wool Overcoat

Women's Lapel Knee-Length Slim Trench Wool Coat with Belt Overcoat

$34

Walmart

This amazing camel overcoat is as functional as it is fashionable. Its oversized fit makes it perfect for layering and will give you that effortless put-together look.

For Warmth From Head-to-Knee, Try A Fleece-Lined Parka

Women's Parka Warm Fleece Hoodie Long Jacket

$28

Walmart

For a more classic winter jacket that's warm and cute, this fleece-lined parka is a perfect option. Its adjustable waistband can be left loose for an oversized feel or cinched to accentuate your waist.

Update The Classic Puffer Coat With A New Texture

Climate Concepts Women's Crushed Velvet Bubble Jacket

$20

Walmart

You can't go wrong with a classic puffer, but if you're trying to update the look, go for one in a trendy texture like crushed velvet.

For A Winter Look That's Cozy And Stylish, Look For An Oversized Faux-Fur Coat

UKAP Women Sexy Long Sleeve Lapel Fleece Oversized Casual Coat

$25

Walmart

For a winter look that's totally glam, this oversized faux-fur coat is a no-brainer.

This Faux-Fur Lined Moto Jacket Looks Far More Expensive Than It Is

Sunset & Spring Women's Winter Patent Motorcycle Jacket

$41

Walmart

If you're on the hunt for a statement-making winter coat, this is it! With patent faux-leather and faux-fur trim, this moto jacket looks far more expensive than it costs.

Stay Warm And Cozy All Winter With This Bubblegum-Pink Puffer

DZT1968 Fashion Women's Winter Warm Thicker Hoodie

$48

Walmart

A puffer jacket is non-negotiable during cold winter months. This bubblegum-pink puffer coat is undeniably cute and seriously warm.

For A Trendy Coat That Won't Compromise On Warmth, Try This Plush Fleece Zip-Up

JLONG Women's Winter Warm Slim Plush Loose Coat

$30

Walmart

One of the trendiest styles this winter, this plush, teddy-bear fleece jacket is ultra-cozy and goes with any outfit.

Stay Bundled In This Faux-Shearling Moto Jacket

Studio M NEW Black Women's Small S Faux Leather Shearling Moto Jacket

$44

Walmart

This faux-leather and shearling moto jacket is another classic style that is sure to keep you warm through the chilliest of days this winter.

This Statement-Making Leopard Print Coat Will Complete Any Look

Women's Leopard Print Jacket Faux Fur Shearling

$30

Walmart

This faux leopard-fur jacket will make a *look* out of even the simplest pair of jeans and a white t-shirt — very little effort required.

