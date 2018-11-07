The success of women candidates was closely tracked throughout the midterm election as a record-breaking number battled for a seat at the table. Now that the results are in, all the women who were elected to Congress this year highlight how much progress was made, as well as how far the nation still has to go before reaching true gender parity in Washington.

In 2018, 107 women served in Congress, making up 20 percent of the total 535 members. Representation in the House was slightly higher than the Senate; women comprised 23 percent of all House members and 19 percent of U.S. senators. Vermont became the only state that still hadn't sent a woman to Congress, largely because popular male incumbents just keep running.

This year's midterm election presented an opportunity to drastically increase the number of women serving on Capitol Hill, as 260 women candidates advanced to the general election, by the Center for American Woman and Politics' count. (The majority of those candidates — 77 percent, to be exact — ran as Democrats.) A few women incumbents, including Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Virginia) and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-North Dakota), faced viable challengers attempting to unseat them, however.

Here are the women who were ultimately elected to Congress in 2018.

More to come...

Lauren Holter contributed to this report.