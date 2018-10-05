Highlighter has become such a beauty staple, it's hard to imagine a time when our makeup kits didn't contain at least a few shimmery options. It really has become the star of so many looks. And once you learn how to use highlighter to illuminate your face, the options are endless. It can make your face look extra sculpted, all-around radiant, blindingly glowy — all without breaking the bank.

Walmart.com offers a ton of ultra shimmery, luminous highlighters that can instantly transform your look, all for $15 or less. Whether you prefer dusting powder along your cheekbones, blending cream onto your brow bones to complement defined arches, applying highlighter in new ways, or layering on multiple formulas for the most intense, celestial shine of all, you've got options. There are plenty of budget-friendly highlighters that feel totally luxurious.

Finding the right shine for you can seem overwhelming, but we're here to help. With these 14 best-selling drugstore highlighters from Walmart.com, you can find your perfect product for less, while getting your greatest glow yet.

Glow Up With A Sparkle-Free Finish

Get Precise With A Liquid Formula That's Perfect For Strobing

Maybelline Master Strobing Liquid Illuminating Highlighter $8 Walmart Want to make the most of a liquid highlighter? Use a small, fluffy brush to blend it at the inner corners of your eyes, on your Cupid's bow, and on your brow bones. This option comes in three different shades, so you can find one that best suits your skin tone and makes your complexion even more radiant. Shop Now

Find Your Light With The Ultimate Budget-Friendly Highlighter

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder $5 Walmart A blinding highlight is pretty priceless — but what if we told you you could get one for just $5? This pick from Wet n Wild is a bestseller for good reason: It's super pigmented and offers a ton of staying power. And for the bargain price, why not buy one in every shade? Shop Now

Get Lit On-the-Go With A Creamy Highlighting Stick

Revlon Photo Ready Insta-Fix Highlighting Stick $12 Walmart When your highlighter comes in the convenient form of a stick, you can toss it in your bag for a mid-day pick-me-up. This formula is also easily buildable. Swipe it on and blend for natural radiance, or go heavier for a more intense shine. Either way, it'll make your skin look like it's lit from within. Shop Now

Maximize Shine With Illuminating Drops

FOUND Radiant Illuminating Drops with Passionfruit Oil $9 Walmart Sometimes, a few swipes of highlighter just aren't enough. Sometimes, you want to glow all over. In those cases, consider this illuminating liquid formula your new best friend. Mix a few drops with a tinted moisturizer, and your skin will seriously glisten. Plus, it'll also stay hydrated and healthy with the help of antioxidant-rich passionfruit oil. Shop Now

Glisten With This Subtle Highlighter Stick

Flower Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby $10 Walmart Not everyone wants an intense highlight — and that's fine! This creamy stick from Flower has just the right amount of luminosity to give your skin natural-looking radiance. You can even apply it to your eyelids for a simple, shimmery look. Plus, it contains jojoba oil, which will leave your skin soft and hydrated. Shop Now

This Pretty Palette Helps You Mix Up Your Perfect Highlight

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette $12 Walmart With this highlighter palette, you have complete control over your glow. Whether you decide to combine shades for a custom hue, stick with just one, or use all of them on different areas of your face, there are plenty of ways to mix and match these buttery creams. Don't be afraid to experiment — these highlighters are easy to blend, so they're beginner-friendly. Shop Now

Want A Super Extra Finish? Go All-In With This Metallic Highlighter

Maybelline Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter $8 Walmart If the word "subtle" isn't part of your beauty vocabulary, then it's time to turn to this bold highlighter. The powder formula combines both pearlescent and metallic pigments, which work together to make skin perfectly luminous. If you want to up the intensity even more, apply it using a damp brush, and finish with a non-matte setting spray. Shop Now

Get A Midas Touch With This Liquid Gold Formula

NYX Professional Makeup Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter $7 Walmart A doe-foot applicator makes it easy to get extra precise with this highlighter. Consider using the highly pigmented formula to add some drama to smoky eyes or an ethereal touch to your Cupid's bow. Dab it on where you want it, and then just blend it out with your finger. Or, swap the applicator for a small, angled eyeliner brush if you want to get really precise — metallic eyeliner, anyone? Shop Now

Start Strobing With A Versatile 3-in-1 Shimmer Palette

Flower Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette $13 Walmart Why settle for one highlighter when you can get three for less than $15? These velvety shades can be mixed together or used separately to give your face extra dimension (try the golden hue on your brow bones and the pink on your cheekbones). Bonus: They come with a brush that makes it easy to bring this kit on the go. Shop Now

Get A Glitter-Free Look With The Help Of A Pearly Highlight

Perfect Your Whole Routine With This Blush, Bronzer, and Highlighter Palette

CoverGirl Peach Punch Highlighter Palette $10 Walmart You know what's really peachy? A palette that pairs a coral-tinted highlighter with a universally flattering blush and matte bronzer. It's everything you need to define your cheekbones and make your skin look perfectly flushed. Oh, and it smells like peaches. Shop Now

Boost Your Radiance With An All-Over Glow Lotion

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Highlighter $12 Walmart Available in four different shades (Fair, Light, Medium, and Deep), this "glotion" can be mixed with tinted (and regular) moisturizer or foundation for an all-over glow effect, or it can be applied on its own to even out skin tone with a side of pearly shine. However you use it, it makes skin look happy and healthy. Shop Now

Get Defined Brows With This Precise Eyebrow Highlighter

Maybelline Brow Precise Perfecting Eyebrow Highlighter $8 Walmart When you're really committed to making your brows the crowning glory of your face, a little highlighter placed just under the tails goes a long way. This pencil by Maybelline makes that job even easier: With a flat top, it glides smoothly along skin for a no-fuss application. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.