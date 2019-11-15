Bustle

These Best-Selling Mascaras From Walmart.com Work As Well As Prestige — And They’re All Priced Under $10

@katemmarin

I'll admit I'm not huge on makeup. I like to keep my daily routine as low-maintenance as humanly possible, so it's important to me that the products I actually use deliver maximum results. Call it minimal or call it lazy — the truth is, I'd rather spend that extra 15 minutes in bed than making faces at myself in my bathroom mirror.

Because of this approach (or lack thereof), I've been able to narrow down the number of products I'm using on a daily basis and pinpoint the ones that deliver the most payoff: the blush that gives me that perfect mild-fever glow, a concealer that evens out the unwanted redness I inevitably get every winter, and most importantly, the mascaras that make me look instantly awake even after the most sleepless of nights. As for the latter, mascara is one of the most important products in any minimalist's makeup routine, and fortunately, it's also one of the most affordable. On my hunt for the perfect mascara, I've tested out my fair share of products — prestige and drugstore alike — and I stand by the fact that drugstore varieties (the good ones, at least) are always the best way to go.

If you've been loyal to the same $27 mascara for years on end, you're probably shaking your head right now. Who am I to determine which mascara is best? And hey, you've got a point, but more important than my opinions are the hundreds of reviewers that put the time in, too. Ahead, I'm sharing the best-selling, top-rated mascaras from Walmart.com (and letting you in on my all-time favorite) that you can add to your makeup bag for less than $10.

The Best Mascaras For Volume

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
$9.97
|
Walmart.com
My personal favorite of all the drugstore mascaras, Lash Paradise is one of the most legendary dupes around. It perfectly lengthens, defines, and gives lashes a fuller appearance in just one coat.
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Big Shot Washable Mascara
$7.98
|
Walmart
This ophthalmologist-tested formula is enhanced with collagen for maximum volume. Eight out of ten customers saw bigger and bolder volume after use.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara
$6.74
|
Walmart
This highly-rated mascara makes even the most sparse of lashes appear full and voluminous.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara
$9.97
|
Walmart.com
This two-step fiber-infused mascara lengthens and adds volume in just a few swipes.
Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
|
Walmart.com
Formulated with sweet almond and olive oil, this mascara promises 400% fuller lashes.

The Best Mascaras For Length and Curl

Kiss Me Heroine Make Long & Curl Mascara Waterproof, Super Black
$8.47
|
Walmart
Reviewers say this mascara lengthens each lash for a natural, defined curl.
COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
$6.22
|
Walmart
COVERGIRL's LashBlast is a classic option that curls and lengthens simultaneously.
Maybelline The Falsies Push Up Angel Washable Mascara
$8.24
|
Walmart.com
A perfect way to finish off a winged-eyeliner look, this mascara flares out the lashes and lengthens from root to tip.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
$6.95
|
Walmart.com
This precision mascara works on all types of lashes, lengthening and defining for a your-lashes-but-better look.
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara
$8.54
|
Walmart.com
This conditioning formula coats lashes and adds up to 70% more length.
COVERGIRL Super Sizer Mascara
$5.94
|
Walmart.com
COVERGIRL's Super Sizer Mascara promises 400% more volume for full, fanned out lashes.
COVERGIRL Lash Exact Mascara, 900 Very Black
$5.98
|
Walmart.com
Reviewers say this mascara defines like no other — even the most unruly of lashes.

