These Best-Selling Mascaras From Walmart.com Work As Well As Prestige — And They’re All Priced Under $10

I'll admit I'm not huge on makeup. I like to keep my daily routine as low-maintenance as humanly possible, so it's important to me that the products I actually use deliver maximum results. Call it minimal or call it lazy — the truth is, I'd rather spend that extra 15 minutes in bed than making faces at myself in my bathroom mirror.

Because of this approach (or lack thereof), I've been able to narrow down the number of products I'm using on a daily basis and pinpoint the ones that deliver the most payoff: the blush that gives me that perfect mild-fever glow, a concealer that evens out the unwanted redness I inevitably get every winter, and most importantly, the mascaras that make me look instantly awake even after the most sleepless of nights. As for the latter, mascara is one of the most important products in any minimalist's makeup routine, and fortunately, it's also one of the most affordable. On my hunt for the perfect mascara, I've tested out my fair share of products — prestige and drugstore alike — and I stand by the fact that drugstore varieties (the good ones, at least) are always the best way to go.

If you've been loyal to the same $27 mascara for years on end, you're probably shaking your head right now. Who am I to determine which mascara is best? And hey, you've got a point, but more important than my opinions are the hundreds of reviewers that put the time in, too. Ahead, I'm sharing the best-selling, top-rated mascaras from Walmart.com (and letting you in on my all-time favorite) that you can add to your makeup bag for less than $10.

The Best Mascaras For Volume

The Best Mascaras For Length and Curl

