If you love hosting, Pottery Barn's latest collaboration wants to be part of you next gathering. And one of the items is both cute and practical. As part of the latest Emily & Meritt collection, Pottery Barn is selling BFF glasses (or couple glasses or frenemy glasses — choice is yours) that will help you host in style and also not catch your friend's cold.

The 15 oz. glasses are called "mimosa glasses" and are made of "molded soda lime glass with a gold rim and decal." The come in a set of two, and one is printed with "me" and the other with "you", so two people can enjoy drinks without mixing them up. One can assume that the "me" glass would be used by the person who lives in the home, but if you are using these with a significant other or roommate just make sure you put them in their place and they know that they are "you" and you are "me". (Uh... yeah. I think that checks out.)

The glasses are part of a collaboration between Pottery Barn and Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, fashion designers and stylists who became known for their former denim line, Current/Elliott. Using their first names, like their other brand (they have a lot going on), their Pottery Barn collection is called Emily & Meritt. In a statement about the collection the designers said,

We were so excited to design a Spring time entertaining story and bedroom, a collection that nods to classic American charm, with a smattering of nostalgic floral prints and embroidery, vintage brass and touches of whimsy and edge. The soft layers of stripes are inspired by loved and worn denim, pops of colorful flowers feel optimistically like vintage victorian, and washed black textiles add in a rough and tumble modernity that offers a beautiful balance and irony.Inspired by traditional springtime icons and creatures, our table-scape is a mash up of sweet charm, humor and new takes on nostalgic tradition — from bunny serving boards to brass baskets.

The mimosa glasses might be the only item that will keep things so sanitary, but the rest of the collection is pretty cute too:

Cheese Board

It's a cutting board shaped like a bunny. This is the sort of thing where you can probably tell if it's for you or not immediately, but if you need more info, perhaps you'd like to know it's made of kiln-dried Acacia wood.

Toiletry Pouch

This striped and floral toiletry pouch can also be monogramed if you want to be extra fancy.

Salad Plates

For the southerner... or perhaps just the southerner inside you, darlin'.

Guest Towels

More bunnies!

Quilt

This 100% cotton quilt comes in two sizes: full/queen for $249 and king/California king for $299.

Champagne Bucket

Well, you need somewhere to keep the champagne for the mimosas, right? You can't just store it in the fridge.

The rest of the Emily & Meritt collection is available here, and some of their previous collection — it features a lot of stars and lions as opposed to stripes and rabbits — is currently on sale.