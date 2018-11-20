Retailers and brands understand that Black Friday and Cyber Monday wipe out wallets. It feels like an unprecedented amount of companies are offering serious steals and deep discounts this holiday shopping season. But many are going above and beyond. Lots of brands are away free beauty products on Black Friday — because freebies always look and feel good. The freebie also extend to Cyber Monday.

You can always gift these free items to someone on your shopping list — because why not?! Or you can keep them for yourself and personally enjoy some of the perks of holiday shopping. If you are whipping out your credit card or blowing your budget on your besties and loved ones, it's only fair that you include yourself in the freebie fun and festivities. Why should you be excluded from the mix? Oh, right. You shouldn't be.

MAC is offering free, full-sized lipsticks and eyeshadows with purchases, while other brands are doing BOGOs — that's "buy one, get one free" or "buy one, get one half off," if you are not familiar with the retail parlance.

Below are the retailers and brands that are giving free beauty products away on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Free isn't good. Free is great. Exclusions often apply so be sure and read the fine print when doing your shopping. You may need to spend a minimum amount to nab your freebie or it may require membership in a retailer's loyalty program.

1. MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick

2. Verb Styling Cream

Verb Styling Cream $0 Verb The hair care brand, whose products smell as divine as they are simple and effective, is offering a free, full-size Styling Cream with every purchase. Just enter the "STYLE" code at checkout from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, according to Teen Vogue. Buy on Verb

3. MAC Eyeshadow

MAC Eyeshadow $0 MAC On Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 26, MAC shoppers can enjoy a 25 percent off discount plus a free eyeshadow with a $50 purchase. The shadow is available with online purchases only. MAC shadows come in many amazing textures and colors. But a full-sized freebie is about as awesome as it gets. The discs are normally $17. Buy on MAC

4. OFRA Makeup Fixer

OFRA Makeup Fixer $0 OFRA On Wed, Nov. 21, which is Thanksgiving Eve, OFRA is giving away bottles of its Makeup Fixer. The setting spray and refreshing mist is normally $20. But it's free via the indie brand's site. Your makeup won't melt or migrate, thanks to a few blasts of this baby. You can also use it as a mid-day pick me up. Buy on OFRA

5. $10 OFRA Gift Card

$10 OFRA E-Gift Card $0 OFRA On Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 22, OFRA is giving away $10 e-gift cards. So the recipient can apply it towards whatever they want to purchase on the site. The brand's liquid lippies and highlighters are a premium choice, to say nothing of its skincare offerings. Buy on OFRA

6. Ulta Beauty Collection Bath Sets

Ulta Beauty Collection Bath Sets $0 Ultra Ulta is doing a BOGO sale on its bath sets. Buy one set and get a second one for free. That'll help keep you on budget. The cute, skin-loving sets run between $10 and $20. But there is no better discount than getting something for free. Buy on Ulta

7. Batiste Dry Shampoo

Batiste Dry Shampoo $0 Ulta Batiste's dry shampoos smell amazing and several versions are designed to work with your specific hair color and type. On Black Friday, the entire brand is BOGO via Ulta. You can grab one based solely on the scent and another because of how it works with your shade. Buy on Ulta

8. Wander Beauty Unlashed Mascara

9. Kat Von D Beauty Black Friday Gift

10. Kat Von D Cyber Monday Gift

More to come...