These Brands Are Giving Away FREE Beauty Products On Black Friday & Cyber Monday — Yes, Really
Retailers and brands understand that Black Friday and Cyber Monday wipe out wallets. It feels like an unprecedented amount of companies are offering serious steals and deep discounts this holiday shopping season. But many are going above and beyond. Lots of brands are away free beauty products on Black Friday — because freebies always look and feel good. The freebie also extend to Cyber Monday.
You can always gift these free items to someone on your shopping list — because why not?! Or you can keep them for yourself and personally enjoy some of the perks of holiday shopping. If you are whipping out your credit card or blowing your budget on your besties and loved ones, it's only fair that you include yourself in the freebie fun and festivities. Why should you be excluded from the mix? Oh, right. You shouldn't be.
MAC is offering free, full-sized lipsticks and eyeshadows with purchases, while other brands are doing BOGOs — that's "buy one, get one free" or "buy one, get one half off," if you are not familiar with the retail parlance.
Below are the retailers and brands that are giving free beauty products away on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Free isn't good. Free is great. Exclusions often apply so be sure and read the fine print when doing your shopping. You may need to spend a minimum amount to nab your freebie or it may require membership in a retailer's loyalty program.
1. MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick
During Cyber Week, specifically on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, MAC is giving away a free and full-sized Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick with purchases of $65 both online and in MAC boutiques. That's a $21 value — for free. Some exclusions apply.
2. Verb Styling Cream
The hair care brand, whose products smell as divine as they are simple and effective, is offering a free, full-size Styling Cream with every purchase. Just enter the "STYLE" code at checkout from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, according to Teen Vogue.
3. MAC Eyeshadow
On Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 26, MAC shoppers can enjoy a 25 percent off discount plus a free eyeshadow with a $50 purchase. The shadow is available with online purchases only. MAC shadows come in many amazing textures and colors. But a full-sized freebie is about as awesome as it gets. The discs are normally $17.
4. OFRA Makeup Fixer
On Wed, Nov. 21, which is Thanksgiving Eve, OFRA is giving away bottles of its Makeup Fixer. The setting spray and refreshing mist is normally $20. But it's free via the indie brand's site. Your makeup won't melt or migrate, thanks to a few blasts of this baby. You can also use it as a mid-day pick me up.
5. $10 OFRA Gift Card
On Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 22, OFRA is giving away $10 e-gift cards. So the recipient can apply it towards whatever they want to purchase on the site. The brand's liquid lippies and highlighters are a premium choice, to say nothing of its skincare offerings.
6. Ulta Beauty Collection Bath Sets
Ulta Beauty Collection Bath Sets
Ulta is doing a BOGO sale on its bath sets. Buy one set and get a second one for free. That'll help keep you on budget. The cute, skin-loving sets run between $10 and $20. But there is no better discount than getting something for free.
7. Batiste Dry Shampoo
Batiste's dry shampoos smell amazing and several versions are designed to work with your specific hair color and type. On Black Friday, the entire brand is BOGO via Ulta. You can grab one based solely on the scent and another because of how it works with your shade.
8. Wander Beauty Unlashed Mascara
Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara
Wander Beauty, the brand co-founded by model Lindsay Ellingson, is giving away free tubes of its cult fave Unlashed mascara with a purchase of $55 or more via the brand's site on Cyber Monday aka Nov. 26. It's usually $24, so this freebie is fab AF.
9. Kat Von D Beauty Black Friday Gift
Kat Von D Black Friday Gift With Purchase
From Thursday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 24, Kat Von D Beauty is giving away a free, large makeup bag with every $75 purchase through the brand's site. The reusable bag is stocked with a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and a full-sized Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the following colors of your choice: Damned, Miss Argentina, Bachelorette, Melancholia, Beloved, Woolf, Noble, L.U.V., Dreamer, and Malice. No promo code is needed.
10. Kat Von D Cyber Monday Gift
Kat Von D Cyber Monday Gift With Purchase
From Sunday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Nov. 26, KVDB is gifting customers who make a $50 purchase with a killer freebie. The brand is giving away a free, small makeup bag with a compact mirror, mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, mini Ink Liner in Trooper Black, and mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita. This deal is available via the KVDB site and no promo code is required.
More to come...