As President Donald Trump tours California to witness the devastation wrought by multiple wildfires, the fires themselves continue to spread in both the northern and southern parts of the state. According to Fortune, the Camp Fire in Northern California is now the deadliest in the state's history, having killed more than 70 people. Maps of the California wildfires reveal just how damaging the blazes have been — and how far they've spread.

According to CBS News, the Camp Fire has left more than 1,000 people unaccounted for, and at least 71 people have been killed. In Southern California, meanwhile, the Woolsey Fire has left at least three people dead, and is 82 percent contained. The Camp Fire is only 55 percent contained, per CBS News, and the two fires have collectively consumed almost 250,000 acres — an area larger than many U.S. cities.

These devastating fires have also had a significant impact on air quality, especially in Northern California. Smoke from the fires in the region has made the air some of the dirtiest in the world, The New York Times reported, with pollution levels exceeding those in many Chinese and Indian cities. As maps of the California wildfires indicate, the fires have been extremely destructive, and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate across the state.

An interactive map designed by CAL FIRE shows that the Northern California town of Paradise and multiple nearby areas have been destroyed by the Camp Fire, meaning that 50 percent or more of the total number of structures in the area were damaged.

