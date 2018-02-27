Cinderella's glass slippers are the most famous footwear in all of Disney princess history. The iconic heels were not only a fashion statement — they were also a telltale detail that helped Prince Charming find her after she ran off into the night. However, Dolce & Gabbana's new princess heels have crowns. They are so ornate, so epic, and so Marie-Antoinette-meets-Alice-in-Wonderland that they might jockey for position as the most memorable princess heels you've ever seen.

The brand's Fall + Winter 2018/2019 fashion show was full of bold, loud clothes. The unique, sculptured, and conceptual heels were more like works of art than actual shoes. The footwear certainly matched the apparel that the design house sent down the runway in Milan.

A closer look at the heels reveals all of the detail. D&G did not scrimp or cut corners when it came to crafting these pumps. The chunky heels are outfitted with their own bedazzled crowns. So, yeah, these shoes are fit for a princess or a queen. They work for any fashion royalty, really.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The design and aesthetic is so intense that these shoes are best worn with short dresses, skirts, or cropped legs. A longer hem on a pair of pants could interfere with the wearer's comfort and presentation.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

The shoes are a lot of look. One pair features a blue, sequined heel, a red velvet toebox, an ankle strap, and the aforementioned crown perched on the topline of the shoe. Another featured a pink velvet toe box.

Dolce & Gabbana on YouTube

These opulent Dolce & Gabbana shoes are all about mixed materials and textures. The smooth plushness of the velvet is tempered by the liquid-like shimmer and fluidity of the sequins.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Another pair boasts emerald green jewels as the heels and a velvet, T-strap silhouette. The actual heel portion looks like it could be repurposed as drop earrings.

There is also a Mary Jane pair features a creamy, mint green base, complete with soft, pink and red flowers painted on both the block heel and the shoe itself. It is completed by a jeweled fastener.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Overall, these are some seriously blinged out heels. But it's the princess pairs with the tiaras that generate the most "oohs" and "aahs."

Dolce & Gabbana's conversation-starting princess heels are quite different than Cinderella's classic, simple, and one-size-does-not-fit-all slippers. But both are unforgettable for very specific reasons.

The shoes also function as a reminder of the impact that accessories can have on an outfit. They are usually the last thing you add to an ensemble and put a period on the end of your OOTD sentence.

Perhaps no one understood that notion better than Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw. She was the patron saint of shoes and would undoubtedly fall truly, madly, and deeply in love with the D&G heels.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

D&G has been doing artisanal and sculptural heels for the past few seasons. This glittery teal heel (!!!) from last year features a hand dripping in gold and pearls.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

This particular shoe, with its gold detailing, is downright architectural. But the strength of the shape is tempered by the flirty color and gritty-looking texture.

Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

D&G has been exploring the chunky platform heel and ankle-strap silhouette with its shoe offerings as of late. It's sexy but somewhat retro — as in they pay homage to the '70s. The crown heels look a touch more vintage, though.

The princess-inspired heels should be available via the brand's site and retailers soon. They are high fashion and therefore an investment. But if you're due for a splurge and adore the Disney princess look, you just found your Holy Grail heels.