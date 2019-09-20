As millions of young activists across the globe staged walkouts and strikes on Friday, photos from the Global Climate Strike have poured in from all corners of the world. The youth-led strike, meant to raise awareness and demand institutional action to battle climate change, comes the day before the United Nations' first Youth Climate Summit on Saturday.

Activists in over 150 countries pledged to participate in the week's events, according to the Global Climate Strike website, which is managed by the environmental organization 350. #FridayForFuture, the organization helmed by 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, says there were over 5,500 events planned in over 2,600 cities worldwide. Thunberg's organization has led weekly Friday school strikes around the world, but this week marks its largest action yet.

Thunberg, who is from Sweden, arrived in the United States on Aug. 28 after a two-week journey by sailboat across the Atlantic. Since docking in New York, Thunberg has met with former President Obama, appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and called out U.S. lawmakers for not doing enough to protect the environment. Thunberg has been instrumental in raising awareness on climate change, particularly among Gen Z. On Wednesday, she appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives Climate Crisis Committee and a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee for a joint hearing, along with 17-year-old activist Jamie Margolin, 20-year-old Vic Barrett, and other young activists.

"We are already seeing the unacceptable consequences of this today, and it will only get worse the longer we delay action," Thunberg told members of Congress, "unless we start to act now."

With Thunberg leading the pack in New York City ahead of the UN's global Climate Action Summit, which will be will be attended by government officials and international leaders, Friday's strike kicked off a week of fighting climate change around the world.

New York City Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Thunberg led protesters in New York City.

New York City Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Students in New York City walked out of class and marched across Manhattan, alongside adult activists and community leaders.

New York City Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images An onlooker took a photo of massive crowds in Manhattan, holding two globe-printed balloons.

New York City Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images A young activist held a sign inspired by Thunberg in Manhattan.

New York City Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Young activists in New York opted for signs that criticized the influence of big business on climate change.

Washington, DC Samuel Corum/Getty Images News/Getty Images A'niya Taylor, a 16-year-old from Baltimore, led a crowd of protestors outside Congress.

Washington, DC Samuel Corum/Getty Images News/Getty Images Student activists in Washington, DC marched between John Marshall Park and the U.S. Capitol holding a large banner calling for top-down change.

Washington, DC Samuel Corum/Getty Images News/Getty Images Khadija Khokhar, an 18-year-old activist from Detroit, rallied the Washington, DC crowd in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Sydney Jenny Evans/Getty Images News/Getty Images A young activist walked down College Street in Sydney wearing a gas mask to symbolize the toxic effects of climate change. According to #FridaysForFuture, 108 individual events are planned in Australia this week.

San Francisco Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Protestors in San Francisco raised signs that call out the role of technology in the fight against climate change.

San Francisco Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Two young boys in San Francisco held signs emphasize the movement's school strikes and the warming of the planet.

Hong Kong Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images Climate activists in Hong Kong held signs asking lawmakers to "listen to lawmakers" and break free of fossil fuel dependence.

New Orleans Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images News/Getty Images College students at Tulane University in Louisiana walked through campus, urging lawmakers to rethink energy policy.

New Orleans Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images News/Getty Images A high-spirited protestor in New Orleans walked along with crowds of young people near Tulane University's campus.

Jakarta Ed Wray/Getty Images News/Getty Images Indonesian students brandished red banners and signs reading "climate crisis" in bold letters.

Frankfurt Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News/Getty Images A student in Frankfurt held a sign reading "What I stand for is what I stand on," at one of 565 planned climate action events in the country.

Berlin Maja Hitij/Getty Images News/Getty Images An adult protester in Berlin held an infant along with a sign that reads "Thank you, Greta." According to #FridaysForFuture's Germany chapter, over 1.9 million people participated in Friday's strike.