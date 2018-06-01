June is here, which means Hallmark is ready to kick off a new movie lineup for the month. Hallmark is known for giving fans a mix of their favorite genres, including mysteries, family flicks, and loads of movies about marriage to celebrate the wedding season. As always, the list of is quite long, but there are several notable Hallmark movies to watch in June 2018 during those warm, lazy days and nights.

This year’s Hallmark Channel June lineup is especially sweet for those who are still basking in the afterglow of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding. It features several movies about women finding their own happily ever after. There are also sequels to Hallmark Channel fan favorites and brand new movies that may lead to future follow-ups. Love is in the air, but you may also want to dive into a little mystery during the early days of summer. Hallmark Channel’s sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries gives viewers a few thriller options and even brings back a few old favorites to watch all over again. There are a lot of choices, so grab the popcorn, wine, and snacks and get ready to cozy up on the couch.

Here are the Hallmark movies you won’t want to miss in June:

'Hailey Dean Mystery: 2+2 = Murder' (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Women detectives are a big deal on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries lineup. Former prosecutor turned therapist Hailey Dean (Kellie Martin) is back to solve more mysteries with a three-part miniseries starting on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET. The series is based on Nancy Grace’s novels and she will star as herself in this installment.

'Marrying Mr. Darcy' (Hallmark Channel) Schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott (Cindy Busby) is in love with her fiancé Donovan Darcy (Ryan Paevey). But, as the wedding gets closer, she isn’t certain if she can deal with the pressures of being married to a high-powered businessman. Their opposite personalities and lifestyles coupled with his increasing absence due to work may lead to Elizabeth walking away from the relationship instead of down the aisle. This movie will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

'Love at First Dance' (Hallmark Channel) There’s something about dancing that makes people fall in love. (At least, that's how it works in the movies.) Love at First Dance, premiering on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET, will chronicle the romance between dance instructor Hope (Becca Tobin) and Manhattan’s “Most Eligible Bachelor” as she teaches him how to dance for his upcoming wedding. But, the pair starts to develop too much chemistry, leading to complicated feelings.

'The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells' (Hallmark Channel) Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith return on June 9 at 9 p.m. ET as engaged couple Nick and Molly. This movie is a follow up to The Perfect Bride and documents their wedding planning process. They are put into a tight spot when the wedding venue accidentally books them for the wrong wedding date. Now, they only have six weeks to pull of their dream wedding, which becomes even harder when Molly’s ex Steven steps back on the scene.

'Once Upon A Prince' (Hallmark Channel) There’s no better time to debut a royal romance movie. Susanna (Megan Park) falls for a stranger named Nate (Jonathan Keltz) in her small Georgia town. The romance is going great until a photo of them makes its way back to Cambria, where Nate just happens to be the future King. Once Upon A Prince made its debut in April, but fans of royal romances can relive the magic on June 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

'A Princess for Christmas' (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) Giphy Romance, mystery, and Christmas combine in this rags-to-riches tale, which originally aired in 2011 but is coming back on June 29 at 5 p.m. ET. It is a little early for the Christmas in July train, but it is never the wrong time for some magic. Jules (Katie McGrath) loses her sister in a car accident and becomes a guardian to her niece and nephew. She gets laid off from her job and it seems like her luck can’t get any worse. But, a knock on her door leads to a connection with the kids’ rich paternal grandfather and a renewed love life for Jules.

'Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New' (Hallmark Channel) Wedding March has become a fixture on the network for several years. The latest movie will debut on June 23 at 9 p.m. ET and features college sweethearts Olivia (Josie Bissett) and Mick (Jack Wagner), who reconnect at Olivia’s wedding when Mick is booked as a singer.

'Perfect Match' (Hallmark Channel) Giphy Danica McKellar stars as Jessica Summers, a wedding planner who is tasked with helping an indecisive couple put their dream wedding together. She is paired with an event planner named Adam (Paul Greene) whose style clashes with hers. Of course, opposites attract and romance is born from their partnerships. Watch it all go down on June 10 at 7 a.m. when this movie airs.