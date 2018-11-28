These Holiday Beauty Sets on Walmart.com Are Perfect Gifts For Makeup Junkies
If you’ve spent hours on end looking for gifts for your beauty-loving friend but can’t seem to find the right gift, stress not. It’s the season for holiday beauty sets! Makeup kits are a quick and thoughtful gift for our friends who can’t get enough of receiving new makeup, and Walmart.com has the best holiday beauty sets that’ll make your friend extremely grateful.
Whether you’re treating a friend or even yourself, these beauty bundles are the perfect way to go. From lipstick sets and zodiac-inspired kits to brush bundles, Walmart.com has tons to choose from, and they’re pretty inexpensive at that! Whether you’re midway through your holiday shopping or only just begun, these kits are great additions for your makeup-loving friend. Let these deals bring you a stress-free holiday.
The Beginner's Brush Set for Serving Face
EcoTools Warm Winter Glow Brush Set
This brush set is perfect for beginners who are just getting into the makeup game. With a variety of brushes and a makeup sponge for your eyeshadow, concealer, and foundation, this set is an amazing value find.
This Palette Creates Never-Ending Combinations of Holiday Looks
e.l.f. Cosmetics Holiday 48 Color Eyeshadow and Brush Set
From a bold eye to a soft look, this palette is perfect for creating different looks you'd never get tired of. Not to mention, it comes with two eyeshadow brushes and it's less than $10.
Keep Lips Hydrated With This Fan-Fave Kit
Maybelline New York Baby Lips Lip Care Essentials Makeup Kit 3 pc
Prepping lips beforehand makes applying lipsticks and glosses so much easier. Hydrate your lips, so your lips stay moisturized beneath the final product.
Conquer This Holiday Season With This Bold Lip Set
NYX Professional Makeup Licorice Lane Matte Lip Set
Pucker up! This matte lip kit has the cutest winter shades to make an outfit bold and powerful—just like you. Not to mention, the packaging is super cute!
Calling All Zodiac and Beauty Fanatics!
wet n wild Zodiac Holiday Set-Fire
Ever felt like your horoscope really understood you? Well, so does this bundle! With a variety of lipsticks, a blush, and highlighter, this set is great for conquering your day the zodiac way.
Don't Let Sweat Ruin Your Fab Makeup With This Waterproof Set
Hard Candy Waterproof Makeup Gift Set, Don't Sweat It
One thing that annoys me most is sweating out makeup that took me forever to do. This waterproof holiday set is perfect for keeping your beauty look in place, no matter what.
Prepare For The World With These Face Essentials
Burt's Bees Face Essentials Holiday Gift Set,
Having a good skincare regimen is essential, regardless of your finished beauty look. A set that includes a pore scrub, lip balm, and cream is great for making sure your skin feels amazing before you try your new makeup look.
This Rosy and Radiant Makeup Set Is Gorg
e.l.f. Cosmetics Radiant Rose Gold Holiday Set
Way to feel like a million bucks! This rose gold holiday set is super cute to react that rosey wintery look this upcoming season. Not only does it come with a phenomenal selection of shadows, but it also comes with a lip gloss and blush/highlighter set! What a steal!
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.