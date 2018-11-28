These Holiday Beauty Sets on Walmart.com Are Perfect Gifts For Makeup Junkies

If you’ve spent hours on end looking for gifts for your beauty-loving friend but can’t seem to find the right gift, stress not. It’s the season for holiday beauty sets! Makeup kits are a quick and thoughtful gift for our friends who can’t get enough of receiving new makeup, and Walmart.com has the best holiday beauty sets that’ll make your friend extremely grateful.

Whether you’re treating a friend or even yourself, these beauty bundles are the perfect way to go. From lipstick sets and zodiac-inspired kits to brush bundles, Walmart.com has tons to choose from, and they’re pretty inexpensive at that! Whether you’re midway through your holiday shopping or only just begun, these kits are great additions for your makeup-loving friend. Let these deals bring you a stress-free holiday.

The Beginner's Brush Set for Serving Face

This Palette Creates Never-Ending Combinations of Holiday Looks

Keep Lips Hydrated With This Fan-Fave Kit

Conquer This Holiday Season With This Bold Lip Set

Calling All Zodiac and Beauty Fanatics!

Don't Let Sweat Ruin Your Fab Makeup With This Waterproof Set

Prepare For The World With These Face Essentials

Burt's Bees Face Essentials Holiday Gift Set, $14.88 Walmart Having a good skincare regimen is essential, regardless of your finished beauty look. A set that includes a pore scrub, lip balm, and cream is great for making sure your skin feels amazing before you try your new makeup look. Shop Now

This Rosy and Radiant Makeup Set Is Gorg

e.l.f. Cosmetics Radiant Rose Gold Holiday Set $19.88 Walmart Way to feel like a million bucks! This rose gold holiday set is super cute to react that rosey wintery look this upcoming season. Not only does it come with a phenomenal selection of shadows, but it also comes with a lip gloss and blush/highlighter set! What a steal! Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.