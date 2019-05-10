If you're a sucker for a new trainer launch, chances are you are super up to date with all of the coolest kicks to come out. Whether you love rocking your Yeezys or are always in line for the latest Nike launch, there's always something new and exciting to hit the sneaker market. And if you're a chunky trainer girl with a penchant for all things '90s, I may have just found the most perfect trainers for you yet. Not only will the Jaded London x Buffalo Trainers look excellent on your feet, they will allow you to live out your best '90s Spice Girls self.

How, you ask? Well, Buffalo was the brand responsible for kitting the girl band out in some of their most epic trainer looks in the '90s, according to Harper's Bazaar. Remember those super high white platform trainers that Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell used to wear? Yep, well those were indeed by Buffalo. Harper's Bazaar points out that the rumour is that Victoria Beckham was NOT a fan, but seeing as a chunky trainer is pretty much the opposite of her style, that does not surprise me!

So on to the new collection. Buffalo have collaborated with Jaded London to create four new trainer styles, all of which are deliciously chunky and seriously bold. The brand says that they were "inspired by global street style from East London to L.A. and Asia." There's a black glittery pair for big nights out, two white and grey and yellow snake print pairs for when you're feeling wild, and the most incredible pair of dragon-printed trainers that are super bright and colourful. So basically, you have a tough decision on your hands.

Jaded London

Each style will set you back £99, which is a lot, but when you consider that a pair of brand new Nikes can cost over £100, these statement shoes don't seem so unreasonable. You can currently buy them over on Jaded London's website, and they are also going to be available on ASOS. You can also shop the normal range of Buffalo trainers on ASOS, and there are so many styles including neon ones, plain chunky white ones, and leopard print ones (very Scary Spice).

Here are the four Jaded London x Buffalo styles in all their glory:

Jaded London x Buffalo White Snake Platform Trainers £99 Jaded London This snake skin pair have a white chain detail over the laces, making them totally badass and oozing sass. These are probably my fave from the bunch as they can be worn with a range of things due to their monotone colours. Buy Now

Jaded London x Buffalo Neon Snake Platform Trainers £99 Jaded London These are basically the bolder, more amped up version of the black and white snake print pair. They combine yellow snake print with green and black leopard print for clashing perfection. These are for the brave! Buy Now

Jaded London x Buffalo Glitter PU Platform Trainers £99 Jaded London These are seriously awesome. Perfect for parties and festival season, this glittery pair also features neon yellow lining and a cool shimmering platform base. SOLD. Buy Now