Starting Jan. 14, Teen Mom 2 will be back for another season. And in preparation for the premiere, fans are going to need to brush up on everything that's happened off-screen — including updates about Jenelle and David Eason's relationship. It's no secret that the two have traveled quite the bumpy road, and after a whirlwind of drama, fans are still trying to figure out whether or not they're officially together.

It all started in October, when, according to E!, Jenelle called 911 and claimed David had assaulted her. Police confirmed to the outlet that they'd responded to an incident at the couple's property, but that Jenelle had declined to take an ambulance, saying she would go to the ER in a private vehicle. Jenelle later told E! that it had been a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding," while her reps said she had tripped and fallen by the fire while having friends over for a bonfire. "Everything is great...We are totally fine," Jenelle continued in her statement to E! News. "Just taking time off social media...time to focus on ourselves and our family."

David, meanwhile, hasn't directly commented on the incident, but posted an Instagram photo shortly afterward with the caption, "We have never been happier, thanks for asking!"

A few weeks later, in early December, rumors about a rift in Jenelle and David's marriage began circulating once again when fans realized they were no longer following each other on social media. As reported by Us Weekly, Jenelle addressed the speculation on her Instagram story.

"Lmfao Married couples have disagreements but that doesn't mean they are 'splitting up.' #RUMORS,” she wrote, according to Us. "My mom isn't even friends with me on social media.. why does social media determine someone's life?"

As of Jan. 14, Jenelle and David still don't follow each other on Instagram. In fact, David doesn't follow anyone. However, they've continued to share photos of each other on their accounts. On Dec. 20, Jenelle posted a selfie with David. "We love it, we hate it, we're all just trying to make it... in this crazy town," she wrote with the hashtags #ForeverAndAlways, #LoveYouAlways, and #AgainstAllOdds.

She also shared a picture of David and their daughter, Ensley, on Dec. 22, while David posted a picture of Jenelle on Dec. 15, ending his caption with, "I love you babe!

In the past, Jenelle has received backlash for defending David's homophobic tweets, but has nonetheless stuck by him. In a Jan. 14 Facebook post, she expressed her frustration with the criticism.

"People are just making up sh*t about David now to try to get him in trouble," she wrote. "Trying to make themselves the victim when David’s within 5-10 ft of them. #GTFO"

Hopefully, the new season of Teen Mom 2 will give fans more clarity about what's been happening, because the details surrounding the October incident are still pretty unclear.

Catch the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.