Over the last 10 years, it's been hard to keep up with the love lives of everyone on Teen Mom. But as most of them reach their mid to late-20s and early 30s, they're beginning to settle down and make things official — except for Kailyn Lowry, that is. After being married to (and then getting divorced from) her now ex-husband Javi Marroquin, her love story with the father of her youngest son is moving along slowly. There's nothing wrong with that, of course, but their on-again, off-again status has been confusing at times. And unfortunately, these Kailyn Lowry and Christopher Lopez relationship updates only add to the confusion.

In a Dec. 11 interview with Hollywood Life, Lowry said she was "seeing someone" she had dated in the past, but declined to reveal who. Her only ex that isn't in a committed relationship — at least, as far as Teen Mom fans know — is Lopez, but when she was asked to confirm whether or not she was talking about him, she said only, "People can think what they want."

According to the same article, rumors of a rekindled romance began circulating after Lowry reportedly shared a photo of her and Lopez on Instagram, but the picture has since been removed, as has any trace of Lopez from her page. However, photos of him with their son Lux remain.

On Jan. 8, Lowry posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to allude to some romance drama. "At what point does it go from 'trying' to forcing a relationship to work? Thoughts?" she wrote. However, she later told inTouch Weekly she was "just looking for content" for her podcast.

Then, on Jan. 9, Lowry joined went on Us Weekly's "Watch With Us" podcast and referenced her and Lopez's relationship. "I don't go out on dates or date new people ever. We're getting married next month!"

She added that she was just kidding, but didn't end the joke there, "Chris and I are always together even when we're not together, if that makes any sense," she said. "Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

It's tricky to keep tabs on their relationship because Chris doesn't want to be a part of filming for the show. "Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show," Lowry told Us. "I think he kind of feels like it's my thing. He's kind of watched [my exes] Jo, Javi, and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn't want to be that person."

Regardless of their status, it doesn't appear the couple is living together — or even spending the night together. "I've slept alone for so long I don’t know how I could ever handle living with another adult again," Lowry tweeted on Jan. 11.

Their son is now over a year old, and Lowry and Lopez have done a pretty decent job of keeping their relationship status under wraps thus far. What's stopping them from keeping it that way forever?