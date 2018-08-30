In their first (and potentially last) televised encounter before the primary election, Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo's debate was filled with fiery moments between the two politicians. Though both Cuomo and Nixon are technically Democrats, they've been publicly battling for the Sept. 13 primary with the type of aggression and intensity that you see more often between opposing parties in general elections. Cuomo is currently the incumbent governor of New York, but former actress Nixon is looking to change that.

There were tons of intense moments during the one-hour-long debate on Wednesday evening, from Nixon pointing out that marijuana has been "legal for white people for a long time" to Cuomo shouting to Nixon that she was a "corporation." Nixon claimed that Cuomo uses the "MTA like an ATM," and Cuomo fired back that Nixon has "been as forthcoming on [her] taxes as Donald Trump."

Though the debate was heated, the polling numbers don't necessarily predict a close race. Polls suggest Cuomo has consistently been in the lead over Nixon since she announced her campaign. Cuomo also has a significant financial advantage, having raised $24.4 million for his campaign in comparison to Nixon's $1.6 million. Nixon's team hasn't made a public effort to focus too much on its smaller funding. However, it has pointed out that polling in other recent progressive races hasn't been entirely accurate.

Nixon spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said via CNN, "Polls of registered voters clearly aren't capturing the kind of Democrats who have been turning out to vote in primaries — the most motivated, most progressive part of the base."

Regardless of how you feel about Cuomo or Nixon, their debate on Wednesday night was pretty fun to watch.

The Moment Nixon Offered To Forfeit Her Salary Yep, she went for it: when Nixon was asked if she would be willing to forgo the $175,000 salary and put that money back to work for the government, Nixon hesitated for a few seconds. Then she said, "Yes."