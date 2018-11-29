The president has long expressed skepticism — and outright disbelief — in climate change. And in the wake of yet another alarming report on climate change last week, the White House joined him, claiming the results are not data-driven or based in fact. Now, National Climate Assessment authors are warning against the Trump administration's politicization of the issue.

The report, which was a combined effort by 13 agencies within the federal government itself, announced that climate change poses an immediate and severe threat to the health of the American people and the economy. It urges swift and aggressive action to mitigate the harm caused by increasingly damaging natural disasters.

Negating the results entirely during a press conference on Tuesday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the report "not based on facts," and claimed that climate change analysis is "never exact." But this is exactly what the authors of report warn against.

"The easiest way to deflect science is to put doubt on the data that it is based on," Paul Chinowsky, a University of Colorado engineering professor who worked on the study, told ABC. "I can tell you this was one of the most thorough data justification exercises that I've ever been involved in, in all the years I've been working on this, and it really comes down to a question of, are you going to believe the international community and scientists and engineers involved in putting the data together, or do you just want to dismiss it?"

