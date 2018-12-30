For fans of horror, and even those that aren't, one of the best movies to come out of that genre this year was A Quiet Place. Starring on-and-off-screen power duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the movie was a mix of jump scares and tension-building that made you sit on the edge of your seat the whole time. However, despite a bit of a cliffhanger, ending, new details about the A Quiet Place sequel's plot suggest the next installment won't focus on the characters from the original.

In a Dec. 30 interview with Deadline, Krasinski gave some insight into the much-anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place. He said,

"I'm writing now — I don't have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup."

He also said that he wasn't initially interested in doing a sequel, but with the huge success of the first one, he knew it was sort of a must. Along with receiving critical acclaim, the film also had the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie ever, according to Vulture. Plus, according to its Instagram, which cited Google, it was the top trending horror movie of 2018.

So, if Krasinski is thinking of doing the opposite of typical sequels, what does that really mean? He went on to explain it as taking the setting and using other people's stories around that event. He said,

"We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it's so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I'm curious to see what that looks like from another perspective."

The whole world was affected by this apocalyptic invasion. And judging by the ghost town the local main street turned into, and lack of other people that the Abbott family come in contact with, these creatures have wiped out a lot of the population. But the fire-signal system that Lee (Krasinski) has suggests there are other families that are surviving through this alien invasion, too.

It would be interesting to see how a new group of characters will deal with this new world. And if anyone else has figured out the creatures' weakness. In order not to completely re-do the movie, hopefully a completely different demographic of people striving to live will be featured.

While it's a big bummer than audiences aren't going to see if what happens to Evelyn (Blunt) and her kids. It seems like they have things under control at the end of the movie. Either way, it sounds like the sequel is off to an interesting start, and any fan of A Quiet Place is going to enjoy another trip back to this quiet (for now) dystopia.